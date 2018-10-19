ASK OUR EXPERTS

Natural And Effective Remedies For Getting Rid Of Male Pattern Baldness Once And For All

Hair loss in male pattern baldness occurs in a pattern. Below are some simple, natural and effective remedies to get rid of male pattern baldness once and for all.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Oct 19, 2018 03:17 IST
3-Min Read
Natural And Effective Remedies For Getting Rid Of Male Pattern Baldness Once And For All

Male pattern baldness refers to hair loss in men in a particular pattern

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Onion and garlic juice can help in treating male pattern baldness
  2. Essential oils can also be helpful
  3. Henna leaves can promote hair growth

Male pattern baldness, medically termed as androgenic alopecia, is referred to a kind of hair thinning which occurs in adult men. Hair loss in male pattern baldness occurs in a pattern. Almost half of the world male population experiences male pattern baldness by the age of 40. One of the major causes of male pattern baldness is secretion of Dihydrotestosterone or DHT hormone. High levels of this hormone can lead to significant hair loss. In this article, we discuss some natural remedies for male pattern baldness. Keep reading...

Natural treatments for male pattern baldness

1. Onion and garlic


Extract of onion and garlic juice can significantly help in dealing with male pattern baldness. The two can together facilitate regrowth of hair.

3784biug

Onion and garlic can together help in dealing with male pattern baldness
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Henna leaves

Henna leaves have been traditionally used as part of Indian tradition to deal with hair loss. While henna powder is popularly used for colouring hair, it can also help in dealing with male pattern baldness. Henna naturally conditions hair and improves hair growth. It also helps in reducing hair fall and strengthening hair.

3. Essential oils

When used in with other carrier oils, essential oils can effectively help in treating male pattern baldness. Essential oils of lavender, thyme, rosemary and cedarwood along with carrier oils such as jojoba oil or grapseed oil can be helpful.

4. Eggs

Massaging your scalp with eggs can be helpful as a natural remedy for male pattern baldness. Protein-rich eggs can help in maintaining thick and long hair. All you need to do is beat a couple of eggs and gently massage them on your scalp. Allow it to sit for around 15 minutes and then wash with lukewarm water. Vitamin content in egg yolks are going to work wonders for dealing with male pattern baldness.

flgusbrg

Eggs can help in natural nourishment of hair
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Cinnamon and olive oil

A mixture of olive oil and cinnamon powder can work as an effective remedy for male pattern baldness. You just need to add some teaspoons of cinnamon powder in a cup of oil and mix well to make a paste. This paste can be applied on scalp and left for an hour. Regularly applying this paste can help in dealing with male pattern baldness.

6. Coconut milk and coconut oil

Coconut milk and coconut oil can not only help in preventing hair loss, it also acts as a natural remedy for dealing with male pattern baldness. You can make a concoction of coconut oil in amla oil and lemon juice and apply it on scalp. Keep it for 20 minutes and then wash your hair. This natural treatment for male pattern baldness provides nourishment to hair and hair tissues.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.




