7 Everyday Habits That Cause Hair Loss
Are your every day habits causing your hair loss? While the thinning of the hair can be said to be genetic, there are a number of lifestyle choices that affect the health of one's hair.
Starving yourself can be the primary cause of your hair loss
HIGHLIGHTS
- Lifestyle choices, like skipping your meals may be causing your hair loss
- Blow dryers or heated styling products also damage your hair
- Certain medications can also cause hair loss
One thing (out of a very few) that advertisements depict accurately is the struggle of having chronic hair fall. Waking up to find the pillow to be covered with huge clumps of hair is certainly not the best way to start the day. Combs, floors, bathrooms - every inch of one's living space is covered with what should be attached to the head when things get severe. While the thinning of the hair can be said to be genetic, there are a number of lifestyle choices that affect the health of one's hair.
Here are 7 daily habits that can cause hair loss:
1. Skipping meals
Starving yourself forces the body to direct its energy (the little it has) towards essential functions-like helping your heart and brain work-rather than making hair. To save the strands it is important to consume a balanced diet which is rich in protein like lentil, fish, eggs, meat etc. that help in maintaining one's hair as hair is primarily made up of protein.
2. Hot showers
No one deny the magical powers of hot showers but they may the reason for the clogged drains in the bathroom. Hot water dehydrates strands leading to dry, brittle hair that's more prone to snap and fall out while washing out the oils stripping the scalp of all nourishment which sends it into overdrive to produce more of the oils which eventually only causes more shedding.
3. Mishandling wet hair
Hair saturated with H2O is more prone to breakage and fragile than dry hair as the protective cuticle in wet hair is slightly raised. Brushing or combing locks in the shower, then following with aggressive towel-drying, create the perfect storm for snapping it off.
4. Tight hairstyles
Hair follicles are stressed and eventually damaged when there is excessive tension from tight hairstyles. In extreme cases, it can even result in traction alopecia, a condition that permanently weakens the follicle making it impossible for the hair to grow.
5. Using too much heat on the hair
When the scalp is subjected to unwanted heat every time blow dryers or heated styling products are used hair is prone to breakage. The high temperatures damage the hair protein and cuticles, leading to thinner hair.
6. Excessive hairstyling products
Hair products that claim to keep the locks intact for a long time can cause more harm than one realizes. Due to high alcohol content in them, they can make hair dry and brittle. Once one combs or brushes their hair, the residue will cause the hair to break and fall.
7. Taking certain medications
Certain medications (like statins, anti-depressants, anti-anxiety agents, anti-hypertensive medications) or hormones (like thyroid replacement drugs) can cause hair loss as well as birth control pills can disrupt or interfere with the normal cycle of hair growth, causing hair to go into a resting phase and fall out prematurely.
