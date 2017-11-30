Beware! Premature Greying And Baldness In Men Ups Risk Of Heart Disease
Men who go bald or develop greys before 40 are five times likelier to develop heart diseases.
Research says that baldness and greying before 40 means that your body is ageing faster
HIGHLIGHTS
- Men who go bald before 40 are at higher risk of suffering a heart attack
- It is a greater risk factor as compared to obesity
- Obesity increase heart disease risk by four times
Research suggests that men who go bald in their 20s or 30s are at a higher risk of suffering a heart attack. It also says that people who go grey before their 40s are 5 times likelier to suffer heart problems at an early age. This means that baldness and early graying are a greater risk factor than obesity which increases risk by 4 times. Research suggests that these are signs of the body ageing way too fast.
It is believed that some people's biological age clock ticks faster than their chronological age. This is when the DNA starts to deteriorate and damage the cells faster than usual. This is very harmful for the heart and is indicated through damaged hair follicles in the form of baldness and early graying.
A study including 2000 young Indian men showed that bald or men with premature grey hair were affected by coronary heart disease more than those who did not experience either of the two.
The research which has to be presented at the 69th annual conference of CSI in Kolkata studied 790 men under 40 years of age with coronary heart disease and 1270 healthy of the same age group, which acted as a control group.
Clinical history of all participants was procured and they were all marked for their pattern of baldness. This is the same stage where most people start developing greys and start going bald. The findings were then correlated with severity of symptoms of heart disease.
It was found that men who suffered from a heart condition were more likely to have gone grey or bald at an early age, 50% as compared to 30% in the healthy group. This was five times the risk of the control group.
The group with heart patients was more likely to suffer the male pattern baldness, which is 49% as compared to 27% in the healthy group. This is 5.6 times higher risk. Yes obesity was also a risk factor, but not as much as baldness and greying.