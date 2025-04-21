Home »  Skin »  Can Ayurvedic Treatment Help Cure Psoriasis?

Can Ayurvedic Treatment Help Cure Psoriasis?

Ayurvedic treatment seeks to reduce inflammation and support skin regeneration, offering long-term relief rather than short-term suppression. Let's explore what Ayurveda has to offer in the management of psoriasis.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Apr 21, 2025 06:36 IST
3-Min Read
Can Ayurvedic Treatment Help Cure Psoriasis?

Can Ayurvedic Treatment Help Cure Psoriasis?

Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune condition that causes rapid skin cell turnover, leading to red, scaly patches primarily on the elbows, knees, scalp, and lower back. While modern medicine offers topical steroids and immunosuppressants, many patients are exploring holistic alternatives. Ayurveda, India's traditional system of medicine, focuses on balancing bodily energies, Vata, Pitta, and Kapha, to treat the root cause of the disease. According to the Ministry of AYUSH, Ayurvedic therapies, dietary changes, and herbal remedies have shown promise in managing psoriasis symptoms. But can they truly cure the condition? Let's explore what Ayurveda has to offer in the management of psoriasis.

Ayurveda focuses on long-term balance

Unlike conventional treatments that manage symptoms, Ayurveda aims to restore systemic balance. It views psoriasis as a result of an imbalance in the doshas, particularly Vata and Kapha. Through detoxification, herbal medication, diet, and lifestyle changes, Ayurvedic treatment seeks to reduce inflammation and support skin regeneration, offering long-term relief rather than short-term suppression. Below mentioned are seven Ayurvedic remedies and principles for managing psoriasis.



RELATED STORIES
related

Here's Why You Should Sleep For Only 8 Hours Everyday

Here are some of the health benefits of sleeping eight hours every day.

related

What Is Leptospirosis?

What Is Leptospirosis? Here are the key symptoms of leptospirosis.

1. Panchakarma therapy for detoxification

Ayurveda recommends Panchakarma, a five-step cleansing process involving therapies like Vamana (emesis), Virechana (purgation), and Basti (medicated enema). This is believed to purify the blood and remove accumulated toxins, which may help in reducing the severity of psoriatic patches.



2. Herbal formulations like turmeric and neem

Anti-inflammatory herbs such as turmeric, neem, and guggul are commonly prescribed. Turmeric, in particular, is rich in curcumin, a compound studied for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) has recognised turmeric's therapeutic potential in various inflammatory conditions.

3. Use of medicated ghee and oils

Ayurvedic practitioners often prescribe medicated ghee like Mahatiktaka Ghrita and herbal oils like Karanj oil and Coconut oil infused with herbs for topical use. These soothe inflammation, reduce scaling, and help moisturise dry, flaky skin.

4. Diet based on dosha balance (Pathya-Apathya)

Diet plays a crucial role. Patients are advised to avoid spicy, oily, and fermented foods. Bitter vegetables like karela (bitter gourd) and leafy greens are encouraged to reduce Pitta imbalance and cool the system internally.

5. Stress management through yoga and meditation

Psoriasis flare-ups are often linked to emotional stress. Yoga asanas like Shavasana, meditation, and pranayama are recommended to calm the nervous system and help regulate the immune response naturally.

6. Avoiding environmental triggers

Ayurvedic guidelines also encourage minimising exposure to harsh chemicals, cold temperatures, and allergens which may trigger or worsen the symptoms of psoriasis.

7. Consistency and time are key

Ayurvedic treatments are not overnight cures. They require consistent practice over months. Regular follow-ups with certified Ayurvedic practitioners are important to tailor the treatment as per the individual's prakriti (body constitution).

While Ayurveda may not offer a cure for psoriasis, it provides a well-rounded, personalised approach to managing the disease holistically. With consistent treatment, detoxification, diet regulation, and stress relief, many patients report significant improvement in symptoms. As always, consult both dermatologists and certified Ayurvedic practitioners before combining therapies for safe, effective, and integrative care.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases