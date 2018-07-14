7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Eating Eggs Every Day
Health benefits of eating eggs every day: One egg a day keeps a doctor away. Even if you make it two, it is not as harmful as you think it to be. Read here to know how beneficial eating eggs every day is.
Eating eggs every day can help in regulating cholesterol levels in the body
HIGHLIGHTS
- Eggs contain good quality protein
- Eating eggs every day is beneficial for eyes
- Eggs can reduce risk of heart disease
One egg a day keeps a doctor away. Even if you make it two, it is not as harmful as you think it to be. All of you may have different views which you base on some information gathered on the internet about the nutritious value of eggs. Most of you doubt eggs because of the fats and the amount of cholesterol they contain. But the lesser known fact is that fats and cholesterol in eggs are harmful only for those who are highly sensitive towards cholesterol - like patients with a cardiac problems or heart diseases. As a matter of fact, eggs are one the most nutritious foods in the world. A whole egg contains all the nutrients you require to turn a single cell into a baby chicken! Eggs also contain various trace nutrients that are important for your health. But eggs in any form - scrambled, poached, boiled, omelet - have all the essential nutrition which are predominant for keeping your body healthy.
Here are 7 health benefits of eating eggs every day:
1. Omega-3 fatty acids
All eggs do not have the same amount of nutrition. It varies because of the nutrition compound which depends on the kind of food that was fed to the hens and how they were raised. Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) element present in eggs helps in the maintenance of brain function, vision, and lower blood triglycerides. Omega-3 fatty acids are also found in fish like tuna and salmon. So, if you are unable to eat fish, eggs are the perfect alternative for you.
Also read: How Many Eggs In A Day Are Good For Your Heart?
2. Raise good cholesterol
Eating eggs can help you to increase the High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL) which is also known as good cholesterol. A single egg contains 212 mg, which is over half of the recommended daily intake of 300 mg. Higher levels of HDL lower down the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other health problems. Studies have shown that consuming two eggs per day for six weeks have helped in enhancing HDL level by 10%.
3. High in quality protein
Getting enough protein in your diet is extremely important for a healthy body. Proteins are the building blocks of the blocks of the human body as they formulate all sorts of tissues which serve as a structural and functional process. A single large egg contains around six grams of protein. Apart from this, eggs also contain all the essential amino acids which further help in working with protein in your body. Enough protein is important for stronger bones, increase muscle mass, help in weight loss etc.
Also read: 5 Foods That Have More Proteins Than Eggs
4. Beneficial for eyes
Eggs contain two powerful antioxidants - lutein and zeaxanthin. These antioxidants assemble in the retina of the eyes. The risk of the two most common eye disorders, cataracts, and macular degeneration can be reduced by consuming adequate amounts of these nutrients. Eggs are also high in vitamin A. Deficiency of vitamin A is known to be the most common cause of blindness in the world.
5. Lower risk of heart disease
Consumption of higher amount of LDL cholesterol which also known as the bad cholesterol is harmful for health and enhances the chance of heart disease. Lesser known fact is that there are two subtypes of LDL: small LDL and large LDL. According to the studies, large LDL is more beneficial for health than small and eggs help to raise the level of the former.
Also read: How Many Eggs Can I Eat In A Day For Weight Loss
6. Take in essential minerals
Minerals like iron, zinc, and phosphorus are present in eggs in great amounts and are requisite for your healthy body. Zinc maintains your immune system and turns food into energy. Iron is required for a number of things, but women need it plenty of it due to menstruation. Eggs are also rich in iodine, which is required to make thyroid hormones, and selenium.
7. Brain Health
The most complex part of the body is the brain. And for maintaining good health, it is extremely important for you to maintain a healthy brain. Eggs contain most of the right vitamins and minerals which are needed for regular functioning of cells, memory, nervous system and metabolism.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.