Massage With These Essential Oils To Treat Spot Baldness
Treat spot baldness with these powerful essential oils.
Essential oils can help you treat spot baldness
Let's face it, the quality of your hair affects your self-confidence to a great extent. The better your hair looks, the better you feel. In the same way, spot baldness is downright embarrassing. It can lead to depression and anxiety in the sufferer. Now there are ways using which you can treat it, like medication and transplant therapies. But there's an easier way of doing the same. Massaging with essential oils regularly can help you treat spot baldness. Keep in mind that not all essential oils will be able to help you fight spot baldness. In a recent study, massaging regularly for 7 months with essential oils was found effective in treating spot baldness.
Enlisted here are the 5 best essential oils which will help you fight spot baldness. Take a look.
1. Rosemary oil
University of Maryland Medical Center says that rosemary oil has traditionally been used for treating spot baldness by stimulating hair growth. Massaging everyday with this essential oil will help you improve hair growth by reversing hair loss. Doing this every day for several months will help you see the difference. So yes, this one will require patience.
2. Lavender oil
Spot baldness can sometimes take place due to lack of blood circulation and infection in hair follicles due to bacteria. This can be treated with the help of lavender oil. Combining lavender oil with thyme or cedarwood oil and massaging your hair regularly with it, on a nightly basis, is a powerful way of fighting hair loss. This one, too, can take a few weeks to show some results.
3. Cedarwood oil
This one, too, prevents hair loss by improving blood circulation to the affected areas and treating fungal infections, if any. Cedarwood oil has antifungal properties which treats all infections that cause hair fall. Mix 6 drops of this oil with coconut oil and massage this on your scalp and leave it on overnight.
4. Thyme oil
Bacteria and fungus can clog your hair follicles. As a result, hair growth is prevented and hair fall takes place. Thyme oil helps in rejuvenating the hair follicles, thus promoting hair growth. Use white thyme essential oil for treating hair thinning and spot baldness.
5. Sweet basil oil
To clear clogged hair follicles, clean the scalp and remove dandruff, use sweet basil essential oil. Besides just treating cold and flu, this powerful essential oil can work wonders in treating spot baldness as well. Before opting for this, talk to an expert and enquire about the required dosage. Overuse of this essential oil could backfire.
