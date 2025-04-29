Is Skin Cancer In India More Prominent Than Ever?
Greater awareness and early diagnosis are vital for effective outcomes. Here are five common symptoms of skin cancer you should not ignore.
Skin cancer, once considered rare in India due to higher melanin levels in the population, is now seeing a gradual rise. Urbanisation, lifestyle shifts, environmental changes, and increased UV exposure have led to a growing number of skin cancer diagnoses in India. While the prevalence remains lower than in Western countries, dermatologists warn that delayed diagnosis and lack of awareness may be making it deadlier. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), ultraviolet radiation is the most significant risk factor for non-melanoma and melanoma skin cancers. Understanding the early signs, symptoms, and causes is essential for timely detection and treatment.
Why skin cancer cases are rising in India
The increasing number of skin cancer cases in India may be linked to prolonged sun exposure, use of tanning devices, ozone depletion, and lack of protective measures. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has noted a rise in skin-related malignancies, especially among outdoor workers and people living in high-altitude regions. Greater awareness and early diagnosis are vital for effective outcomes. Here are five common symptoms of skin cancer you should not ignore.
1. Unusual skin growths
Keep an eye out for new moles or lumps that grow rapidly or change colour. Growths that look pearly, pink, red, or waxy should be evaluated by a dermatologist.
2. Persistent sores or ulcers
A sore that doesn't heal within a few weeks or reappears often might be a sign of basal or squamous cell carcinoma.
3. Changes in existing moles
According to the American Cancer Society, changes in the ABCDEs of moles, Asymmetry, Border, Colour, Diameter, and Evolution, could indicate melanoma, a more aggressive form of skin cancer.
4. Itching, bleeding, or crusting
A spot on the skin that becomes itchy, bleeds without cause, or forms a crust may be more than just a rash or insect bite.
5. Dark lines under fingernails or toenails
In rare cases, melanoma can occur under the nails, especially in people with darker skin. It often appears as a dark stripe and can be misdiagnosed as a bruise or injury.
Causes and risk factors of skin cancer
Early detection significantly improves treatment success rates. Regular skin checks, sun protection, and seeking medical advice for suspicious skin changes can save lives.
1. Excessive sun exposure
Frequent and prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, especially without sunscreen, is the leading cause of skin cancer. This includes not just the sun but artificial UV sources like tanning beds.
2. Fair or sensitive skin
Although melanin in darker skin offers some protection, fair-skinned individuals are more prone to skin damage and cancer. However, skin cancer can affect all skin types.
3. Genetics and family history
Having a family member with melanoma or other forms of skin cancer increases your risk, especially if combined with sun sensitivity.
4. Weakened immune system
Patients undergoing chemotherapy, organ transplants, or living with HIV/AIDS are at a higher risk due to reduced immune defence against abnormal cell growth.
5. Exposure to harmful chemicals
People who are exposed to industrial chemicals like arsenic or radiation (often in construction, pesticide, or mining industries) face an elevated risk of skin cancers.
While skin cancer is still less common in India compared to Western nations, its presence is growing, making education and awareness more critical than ever. Protect your skin, it's your first line of defence.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
