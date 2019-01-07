Mornings Are Incomplete Without A Hot Cup Of Tea! Try These Herbal Tea For Quick Weight Loss
The tea's perfect temperature and timing is an elixir for the soul. And today we are here with the most popular beverage of India that in every sip transports health benefits beyond its taste.
A morning is incomplete without a hot cup of tea for most of the Indian households.
HIGHLIGHTS
- A morning is incomplete without a hot cup of tea
- Use ginger to make ginger tea for soothing throat and boosted immunity
- A cup of tea makes everything better
A morning is incomplete without a hot cup of tea for most of the Indian households. Even the mere aroma of the tea is sufficient to drive away the morning blues especially in winters. As the tea brews losing its golden colour to copper and then blending with other ingredients to finally making its way in the cups can be described as the smoothest thing about tea. The tea's perfect temperature and timing is an elixir for the soul. And today we are here with the most popular beverage of India that in every sip transports health benefits beyond its taste.
Your guesses are absolutely right. This article is all going to be about winter special teas made from your kitchen super fighters (spices) helping you boost your winter immunity and metabolism which is directly proportional to weight loss to some extent. So, let discover what are the spices hidden in your kitchen to make your winters warming as well.
Also read: This Beautiful Blue Tea Has An Earthy Flavour And Some Amazing Health Benefits: Know Them All Here
Have a look at some amazing herbal tea and their benefits:
1. Ginger (Adrak) Tea:
Ginger might not have been received much credits but it has numerous medical properties apart from spicing up your favourite meal or drink. Use ginger to make ginger tea for a soothing throat and for boosted immunity. Also, ginger has heaps of other health benefits including helping you burn stubborn fats by the time due to enhanced metabolism.
2. Turmeric (Huldi) Tea:
Turmeric tea is one of the popular ways of incorporating turmeric in your diet during winters. Its unique yet subtle flavour is great to reap several health benefits. Add a pinch or two of black pepper to reap the health benefits even more. Turmeric has effective anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties including a bioactive compound called curcumin serving multiple benefits such as boosted immune system, act as an anticancer agent while providing warmth to your body.
3. Liquorice Root (Mulethi) Tea:
Apart from medicinal properties, mulethi is also widely used as a flavouring spice due to its natural sweetness. As per the studies, its anti-diabetic and antioxidant properties aids in treating metabolic syndrome. Further to it, some evidence says, that mulethi in small quantity can be consumed in your diet to decrease sugar cravings which again indirectly helps in weight loss and keeps your body warm.
Also read: Weight Loss And Other Amazing Benefits Of Oolong Tea You Cannot Miss
4. Cinnamon (Dalchini) Tea:
Cinnamon the most commonly used spice to flavour black teas but it can also be used with certain green or oolong teas as well. It's sweet and warm flavour pairs well with the other major ingredients used while preparing this tea. Nonetheless, usage of cinnamon has been prized for its abundant medicinal properties for thousands of years as it's loaded with antioxidants and has a powerful anti-diabetic effect.
5. Green Tea:
The healthy green-hued beverage is loaded with antioxidants and nutrients that have a powerful effect on a body. They lower the risk of cancer and make the functioning of your brain faster. Also, it improves your immunity to fight viruses during winters. At last, green tea's fat-burning properties attribute to catechins- a group of antioxidants that target your body tissues used for storing fat.
Today innumerable variations of tea can be drunk in almost every part of numerous countries across the world. One doesn't even realize when the regular tea transforms itself from a beverage to a medicine to a health supplement. A cup of tea makes everything better and its rightly said: "where there's tea there's hope".
Also read: What Is Mushroom Tea? Know The Benefits, Types And Risks
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.