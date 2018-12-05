This Beautiful Blue Tea Has An Earthy Flavour And Some Amazing Health Benefits: Know Them All Here
The butterfly pea blue tea is made from a combination of dried blue pea flowers and lemon grass. Its amazing health benefits will surprise you!
Butterfly pea flower tea is usually consumed as an after-dinner drink
HIGHLIGHTS
- Blue tea can help in reducing inflammation
- It is good for eye health
- The tea can offer protection against glycation
Have you ever heard of a butterly pea flower tea? Also known as blue tea, the butterfly pea flower tea is made from the clitoria ternatea plant. It is a caffeine-free herbal tea which can also be used a clothing dye. The butterfly pea blue tea is made from a combination of dried blue pea flowers and lemon grass. Blue tea is often consumed as an after-dinner drink. It can be served either hot or cold, and can be mixed with ginger, honey, mint or even passion fruit.
Let's take a look at some amazing health benefits of butterfly pea flower tea:
1. Like most other varieties of tea, the butterfly pea flower tea is full of antioxidants which can offer protection to the skin from premature ageing. It can stimulate collagen and elasting synthesis, which can in turn help in rejuvenating the skin and reduce wrinkles along with other signs of ageing.
2. The tea can offer protection against glycation, which is a protein damage caused by influx of sugar molecules.
Also read: 8 Health Benefits Of Black Tea You Simply Cannot Miss
3. Antioxidants in blue tea can help in fighting inflammation, which is the root cause of many diseases in the body.
4. The tea can help in reducing pain and other eye issues like conjunctivitis.
5. Butterfly pea flower tea can be good for brain health.
6. Blue tea can help in improving eyesight. It contains an antioxidant known as proanthocyanidin, which can help in improving blood flow in capillaries of eyes. People with blurred vision, tired eyes and glaucoma can benefit from blue tea
Also read: What Is Mushroom Tea? Know The Benefits, Types And Risks
7. Butterfly pea flower tea can also be good for hair. It has been found to reduce greying of hair.
8. The tea can also be used for its aphrodisiac properties, particularly by women. The tea can help in dealing with menstruation problems.
9. Blue tea acts as a natural diuretic which promotes normal urination and facilitates regulation of blood pressure.
10. The tea can also be great for people with cough, cold and asthma. It acts as expectorant and reduces irritation of respiratory organs.
Also read: Weight Loss And Other Amazing Benefits Of Oolong Tea You Cannot Miss
11. Blue tea can be helpful in reducing stress and anxiety. It acts as an adaptogenic and may help body deal reduce stress.
The butterfly pea flower tea tastes like unsweetened green tea. It has an earthy flavour to it and can make for a great post-meal beverage.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.