7 Lifestyle Choices You Didn't Know Were Harming Your Immunity: Know Them Now
A healthy immune system is required to protect the body from foreign invaders. In one of his recent live videos on Facebook, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho talks about lifestyle choices that can boost your immune system.
It is important to wash your hands before and after your meals to avoid falling sick
Your level of immunity determines your overall health and well-being. A healthy person is one who has a strong immune system that keeps diseases and infections at bay, or enables faster recovery and causes less severe symptoms. A healthy immune system is required to protect the body from foreign invaders. In one of his recent live videos on Facebook, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho talks about some simple ways to boost our immune system. He says that a few lifestyle modifications can help in having a strong immune system.
Simple ways to boost immune system
The immune function is dependent on two important factors: the environment which you create inside your body, and the environment surrounding you. Both these factors have a direct impact on how the cells in your body behave. We are in complete control of the environment inside your body and the one surround you.
The environment inside our body can be improved by eating fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts, seeds, different spices and everything that nature has given us. Eating these foods in balance can help in boosting immune function.
Similarly, we can control the environment surrounding us. By changing the temperature of room and dampening it a bit, one can facilitate growth of bacteria. Similarly, the bacteria can be killed by adding a bit of dry air and changing the temperature inside the room.
7 lifestyle choices you didn't know were harming your immunity
1. Lack of sleep
No matter how much healthy and immunity boosting food we eat, lack of sufficient sleep can play havoc with the immunity. Sleep is required to balance functioning of cells in the body. Repair, balance, rejuvenation, hormonal balance and detoxification all occur during a good night's sleep.
2. Not focusing on right quality of protein more than the right quantity of protein
Proteins are the building blocks of cells. You need to focus on the right quality of protein for a strong immunity. Do not separate the egg yolk from the egg white, do not give up on rice while eating dal. It is when you eat food in such combinations that your body gets adequate amount of protein. Khichdi or dal chawal is a complete protein food which can help in maintaining your immune function.
3. Not washing hands before meals
Washing hands before meals is important. We compromise our immune system a lot because of the germs and pathogens we ingest. Wash your hands both before and after your meals.
4. Constipation and acidity
Constipation and acidity are clear symptoms of a compromised immunity. Eat the right kinds of foods and improve your lifestyle to get rid of these conditions for a stronger immunity.
5. Stress
Stress is a major deterrent to your immunity. Your diet and exercise are not going to give the desired results if you are under stress. Constantly high cortisol levels results in low immune function. It is important to work towards reducing your stress if you want to a strong immunity and an overall healthy body.
6. Smoking and alcohol
Smoking, passive smoking and drinking alcohol excessively are all factors which can decrease your immunity.
7. Lack of exercise
You need to be physically active and yet not over-trained at the same time. Rest and recovery are as important for your body as exercise for a strong immunity. Physical activity helps in improving your blood circulation and facilitating strong immunity.
Foods which are good for the immunity
1. Cruciferous vegetables: broccoli, cabbage, radish, aragula, etc
2. Nuts: Especially almonds and walnuts
3. Seeds: Flaxseeds and sesame seeds
4. Garlic
5. Onion
6. Moringa
7. Nut oils
8. Eggs
9. Coconut oil
10. Fresh vegetables and fruits
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
