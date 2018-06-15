Amazing Health Benefits Of Mint Leaves You Must Know
Mint health benefits: Mint leaves or pudina is a common ingredient in Indian households. From improving digestion to preventing bad breath, mint has many health benefits.
Apart from its cooling properties, mint leaves have several health benefits
HIGHLIGHTS
- Mint leaves are rich is Vitamin A, iron, manganese, fibre and folate
- Chewing mint leaves can cover the bad breath
- Adding mint in food can help in relieving indegestion
Mint leaves or pudina is a common ingredient in Indian households. Mint is named for over a dozen plant species including spearmint and peppermint. These plants are primarily popular because of the cooling sensation that they impart. Mint can also be added to foods as a flavouring agent and for garnishing purposes as well. Mint leaves can be added to alcoholic drinks, sauces, salads and even desserts. Apart from its cooling properties, mint leaves have several health benefits. They are good for the skin, for digestion and for the brain function to name a few.
Following are top health benefits of mint leaves you simply cannot miss:
1. Mint can be easily included in your diet
You can chew fresh mint leaves, add them in your food for additional flavour, inhale the soothing aroma of its essential oils, eat dried mint leaves, etc. It is quite easy to include mint in your diet.
2. It helps in improving symptoms of cold
Menthol is a common ingredient in medicines which are meat for treatment of cold and the flu. Menthol helps in reducing congestion along with improving airflow and breathing. However, menthol cannot be termed as a decongestant. It helps in easing breathing through the nose.
3. Mint is rich in nutrients
Even though it is not consumed in large quantities, mint has vitamins and minerals which can be quite healthy for the body. It is rich in Vitamin A, iron, manganese, fibre and folate. You can add mint leaves in small amounts to various recipes in order to include it in your diet. Vitamin A in mint is particularly good for eye health and night vision. Antioxidants in mint help in relieving oxidative stress in the body.
4. It helps in getting rid of bad breath
Mints are popular for getting rid of bad breath. However, it only covers the bad breath and does not reduce bacteria or other compounds which cause bad breath. But if you chew fresh mint leaves, it can help in masking bad breath as well as kill bacteria which cause bad breath.
5. Mint helps in reducing breastfeeding pain
Breastfeeding mothers experience cracks and sores on nipples which make breastfeeding painful and difficult. Applying mint to the skin can help in relieving breastfeeding pain.
Adding mint in your food can improve your digestion. Mint can be consumed in order to treat upset stomach and even indigestion. Indigestion occurs when foods sits in the stomach for too long before passing into the digestive tract. Apart from mint, adding peppermint oil to meals can help in passing food through the stomach quickly and relieve symptoms of indigestion.
7. It helps in improving irritable bowel syndrome
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common disorder of the digestive tract. It causes gas, bloating, stomach pain and change in bowel habits. Peppermint oil is an effective herbal remedy for IBS. Menthol in peppermint oil alleviates IBS symptoms and have a relaxing effects on muscles of the digestive tract.
Inhaling aroma of essential oils of mint can help in improving brain function. Smelling essential oils of mint plant has been found to increase alertness and decrease fatigue, anxiety and frustration. However, more research is needed in for verifying mint benefits on brain.
