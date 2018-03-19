These Essential Oils Can Lead To Breast Enlargement In Males - Health Benefits Of Essential Oils
Chemicals in lavender essential oil and tea essential tree oil may act like oestrogens and block testosterones. This may give boys larger breasts.
Lavender and tea tree essential oil may interfere with sex hormone activity
Essential oils today are being used for various purposes. From essential oils according to your zodiac sign, to essential oils that can help you have a better skin and even keep dengue/malaria causing mosquitoes at bay, there are numerous health benefits of using essential oils. But did you know that essential oils can give you breasts, or increase breasts size in males? Researchers claim that essential oils like lavender essential oil and tea tree essential oil can lead to enlargement of breasts in boys. Certain chemicals in lavender oil and tea tree oil may act like oestrogens and block androgens like testosterone in a way that may end up giving boys larger breasts.
Lavender essential oil might lead to breast enlargement in males
Researchers from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences will be presenting additional evidence about lavender essential oil and tea tress essential oil at ENDO 2018 - the Endocrine society's annual meeting in Chicago.
Eucalyptol, 4-terpineol, diepentene or limonene and alpha-terpineol are chemicals common to both lavender and tea tree oil. These chemicals also appear in 65 other types of essential oils as well.
The fact that essential oils can lead to gynecomastia or enlargement of male breast tissue in boys before they reach puberty, is something that has been highlighted earlier as well. A 2007 study published in New England Journal of Medicine included research that was done by applying lavender and tea tree oil to human breast cancer cells. The research showed how these oils affected the activity of oestrogen and androgens.
Researchers also said that 3 healthy, pre-pubertal boys were found to have larger breasts after using lavender essential oil and tea tree essential oil. But when they stopped using these products, the gynecomastia stopped too.
These results of lavender essential oil and tea tree essential oil on enlargement of the male breast tissue can be alarming for men who do not want larger breasts. Moreover, even if men do want larger breasts, smearing lavender essential oil and tea tree essential oil won't be the best thing to do.
Interfering with the working of sex hormone activity can pose potential risks to health. A wide range of body functions are affected by sex hormones, including development of cells, and functioning and characteristics in both males and females. This can have an impact on the body's growth.
But the point to be noted is that these studies do not provide a definitive proof of lavender essential oil and tea tree essential oil messing up with sex hormones.
In the meantime, essential oils are an important part of aromatherapy and are present in numerous perfumes, foods and even medicines. As mentioned in the beginning of this article, essential oils are known for their benefits.
Following are some health benefits of various kinds of essential oils:
1. Clove essential oil has anti-bacterial, anti-parasitic and anti-oxidant properties.
2. Eucalyptus essential oil helps in dealing with respiratory issues such as allergies, sinusitis and bronchitis.
3. Ginger essential oil helps in reducing inflammation, improving digestion and supporting joints.
4. Lavender essential oil helps in boosting mood, healing burns and cuts and also provides relaxation.
5. Peppermint essential oil works great in terms of improving focus, boosting energy, reducing fever, headaches and pain in the muscles.
6. Rose essential oil is great for reducing inflammation of the skin and helps in giving a fresh and glowing skin.
7. Rosemary essential oil is considered as a natural remedy for thickening hair. It is a great product that can be added to homemade shampoos. It is also known to have a positive effect on the functioning of brain and improving memory.
8. Tea tress essential oil is known for its natural anti-bacterial and antifungal properties. It helps in stimulating the immune system and reduces bad odours.
9. Sandalwood essential oil is great for boosting libido and also increases energy levels.
10. Cypress essential oil is known to improve blood circulation, boosts confidence and helps in healing broken bones.
