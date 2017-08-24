Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Common Cold
Cold and cought does not spare anyone. Being sick, even when you are home can be troublesome and irritating. Body aches along with fever, sore throat, chills, and nasal congestion can be enough to make anyone feel miserable. There are a number of home remedies that can alleviate your symptoms and get you back to normal.
1. Soup
A warm chicken soup may not be a cure-all, but it's a great choice when you're sick. Enjoying a bowl of chicken soup with vegetables, prepared from scratch or warmed from a can, can slow the movement of neutrophils in your body. Soup can be effective for reducing the symptoms of upper respiratory infections in particular. Low-sodium soup also carries great nutritional value and helps keep you hydrated.
2. Ginger
The health benefits of ginger root have been touted for centuries, but there is a scientific proof of its curative properties. A few slices of raw ginger root in boiling water may help soothe a cough or a sore throat. Studies found that just 1 gram of ginger can alleviate clinical nausea of diverse causes. It helps in boosting up your immunity.
3. Plenty of fluids
Fluids will help break up your congestion. It will make your throat moist and keeps you from getting dehydrated. Warm water, herbal teas, fruit drinks, or ginger ale can be beneficial when you have cold and cough.
4. Honey
Honey has a variety of antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. Drinking honey in tea with lemon can ease sore throat pain. Honey is an effective cough suppressant. But you should never give honey to a child younger than 1 year old, as it often contains botulinum spores. While they are usually harmless to older children and adults, infants' immune systems aren't able to fight them off.
5. Steam
You can loosen up your stuffy nose if you breathe in some steam. Hold your head over a pot of boiling water and breathe slowly through your nose. This will help in breaking the congestion. But be careful. Don't let the heat burn your nose. You can use a steamer as well, as it is easily available in the market. Try to take in some moisture from a hot shower with the door closed.