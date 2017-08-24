ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Common Cold

Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Common Cold

Cold and cought does not spare anyone. Being sick, even when you are home can be troublesome and irritating. Body aches along with fever, sore throat, chills, and nasal congestion can be enough to make anyone feel miserable. There are a number of home remedies that can alleviate your symptoms and get you back to normal.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 24, 2017 08:42 IST
2-Min Read
Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Common Cold

Get rid of cold and cough with these home remedies

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Cold and flu can be treated at home
  2. Fluids will help break up your congestion
  3. You can loosen up your stuffy nose if you breathe in some steam

Cold and cough does not spare anyone. Being sick, even when you are home can be troublesome and irritating. Body aches along with fever, sore throat, chills, and nasal congestion can be enough to make anyone feel miserable. There are a number of home remedies that can alleviate your symptoms and get you back to normal. Simple, do-it- yourself tricks can help you keep away from the stuffy nose and sore throat. Keep reading to see what cold and flu remedies you can conjure up at home. 

1. Soup

A warm chicken soup may not be a cure-all, but it's a great choice when you're sick. Enjoying a bowl of chicken soup with vegetables, prepared from scratch or warmed from a can, can slow the movement of neutrophils in your body. Soup can be effective for reducing the symptoms of upper respiratory infections in particular. Low-sodium soup also carries great nutritional value and helps keep you hydrated.

RELATED STORIES

'Dengue Explosion: 650 New Cases Reported; Some Lesser Known Facts About Dengue'

'Swine Flu Explosion: A Stronger Pill Plan To Be Executed To Curb Swine Flu'


cold cough home remedies

 

Cure common cold at home
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Ginger

The health benefits of ginger root have been touted for centuries, but there is a scientific proof of its curative properties. A few slices of raw ginger root in boiling water may help soothe a cough or a sore throat. Studies found that just 1 gram of ginger can alleviate clinical nausea of diverse causes. It helps in boosting up your immunity.

3. Plenty of fluids

Fluids will help break up your congestion. It will make your throat moist and keeps you from getting dehydrated. Warm water, herbal teas, fruit drinks, or ginger ale can be beneficial when you have cold and cough.

4. Honey

Honey has a variety of antibacterial and antimicrobial properties. Drinking honey in tea with lemon can ease sore throat pain. Honey is an effective cough suppressant. But you should never give honey to a child younger than 1 year old, as it often contains botulinum spores. While they are usually harmless to older children and adults, infants' immune systems aren't able to fight them off. 

 

cold cough home remedies

Cure common cold at home
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Steam

You can loosen up your stuffy nose if you breathe in some steam. Hold your head over a pot of boiling water and breathe slowly through your nose. This will help in breaking the congestion. But be careful. Don't let the heat burn your nose. You can use a steamer as well, as it is easily available in the market. Try to take in some moisture from a hot shower with the door closed.



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------