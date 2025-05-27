Health Benefits Of Mint Fennel Water
According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), herbal infusions like these can support gut health, reduce inflammation, and aid in detoxification when taken regularly.
Health Benefits Of Mint Fennel Water
Staying hydrated in a healthy way is essential, especially during India's sweltering summers. While plain water is always beneficial, infusing it with natural ingredients like mint and fennel can offer added wellness perks. Mint fennel water is a traditional Indian remedy known to soothe the digestive system, refresh the senses, and support overall well-being. Both ingredients are commonly used in Ayurveda and are backed by modern science for their medicinal properties. According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), herbal infusions like these can support gut health, reduce inflammation, and aid in detoxification when taken regularly.
Why you should start your day with mint fennel water
Mint fennel water is more than just a refreshing drink. It serves as a natural detoxifier, digestive aid, and cooling agent for the body. Combining the soothing effects of mint with the carminative (gas-relieving) power of fennel, this herbal water is ideal for those looking to improve digestion, reduce bloating, and enhance hydration with natural herbs.
1. Aids digestion and reduces bloating
Both mint and fennel are known for their carminative properties. They help relax gastrointestinal muscles, improve bile flow, and relieve gas. Fennel seeds contain anethole, which can help ease stomach cramps and indigestion.
2. Promotes better hydration
The cooling nature of mint makes water more palatable, encouraging you to drink more. Hydration is key to regulating body temperature, preventing fatigue, and supporting cellular functions.
3. Natural detoxification
Fennel is rich in antioxidants and fibre, which support liver function and help flush toxins from the body. Mint has anti-inflammatory compounds that help cleanse the system and fight oxidative stress.
4. Helps manage weight
Drinking mint fennel water can aid metabolism and reduce appetite. Fennel seeds may help suppress hunger and reduce water retention, which is beneficial for those on a weight-loss journey.
5. Improves skin health
Hydrated skin is healthy skin. The antioxidants in mint and fennel help purify the blood and reduce acne-causing toxins. Their anti-inflammatory properties also soothe irritated skin and promote a clearer complexion.
6. Freshens breath naturally
Fennel seeds have been used for centuries as natural mouth fresheners. Combined with mint, this drink helps eliminate bacteria in the mouth and maintain oral hygiene.
7. Supports hormonal balance
Fennel seeds are known to contain phytoestrogens that can help regulate hormonal fluctuations in women. Regular consumption may ease symptoms of PMS or menopause when taken under medical supervision.
How to make mint fennel water
Boil the water and add fennel seeds. Let it steep for 10 minutes. Add mint leaves and allow the mixture to cool. Strain and drink in the morning on an empty stomach or sip throughout the day.
Ingredients
1 tsp fennel seeds (saunf)
5-6 fresh mint leaves
2 glasses of water
Mint fennel water is a gentle yet powerful herbal infusion offering multiple health benefits, from better digestion to glowing skin. As confirmed by holistic health experts and supported by traditional practices, incorporating it into your daily routine is a simple step toward improved wellness. Refreshing, detoxifying, and easy to prepare, it's nature's elixir in a glass.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.