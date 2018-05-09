Planning To Get Pregnant? You Must Have These 5 Nutrients
Being overweight, not eating a well-balanced diet and lack of exercising can contribute to difficulties in getting pregnant. Read to know which nutrients can aid pregnancy.
These nutrients can help you in getting pregnant
Getting pregnant is not an easy task anymore. Poor lifestyle habits and not being able to maintain a healthy weight has made it difficult for women to conceive or plan a pregnancy. Being overweight, not eating a well-balanced diet and lack of exercising can contribute to difficulties in getting pregnant. The level of nutrition in your body can be an important determinant in your pregnancy. There are some nutrients which can aid pregnancy. In this article, we talk about these important nutrients which can help you in getting pregnant. Take a look...
1. Iron
Consumption of iron is important for oxygen carrying red blood cells in the body. Apart from increasing your fertility, iron also helps in improving your energy levels. The National Institute of Heart states that 18 mg of daily intake of iron is recommended for adult women while 27 mg of daily intake is important for pregnant women. Lactating women should have 9 mg of iron in a day. However, it is important to get your iron levels checked through blood test before you actually go ahead with increasing intake of iron. Sufficient intake of iron prevents incidence of anemia. Lack of sufficient iron can lead to lack of ovulation in women, which can significantly reduce chances of getting pregnant. Eggs, meat, fish, tofu, pulses, beans, nuts, seeds, dried fruits and whole grains such as brown rice are all good sources of iron.
2. Probiotics
Probiotics are the good bacteria which is essential for a healthy gut. Women can benefit from probiotics by increasing their intake slowly. They play the role of balancing healthy bacteria in the digestive system, preventing diarrhea, they help in keeping the heart healthy and reduces severity of allergies and eczema.
3. Zinc
Deficiency of zinc in the body can adversely impact egg development in women. In fact, zinc has been proven to be a key regulator in development of oocyte or egg cells. Zinc can impact division of egg cells, regulation of DNA, fertilization and development of embryos. It is important for both the partners to eat food sources of zinc. Foods that are rich in zinc include chicken, beans, mushrooms, dark chocolate, nuts, pumpkin and squash seeds, spinach, toasted wheat germ, beef, lamb and oysters. 8 mg of zinc is important for women and 12 mg of zinc intake is important for women during pregnancy and lactation. However, make sure that you don't overdo with consumption of zinc as it can interfere with absorption of copper and affect metabolism.
4. Omega-3 fatty acids
Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is an important requirement for the brian and eye development in infants. The only source of it for babies is mother's milk. Omega-3 fatty acids are linked to reduce chances of preterm birth and preterm delivery. Maternal omega-3 fatty acid can also help in reducing risks of asthma and infections in lower respiratory tract in the offspring. 700 mg of omega-3 fatty acids containing DHA and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) is important for women during pregnancy.
5. Choline
Choline is a mineral which is essential in all stages of life. The nutrient is especially important for brain health and helps in preventing cognitive decline. Foods rich in choline include egg yolks, liver, green leafy vegetables and lima beans. Around 550 mg of choline intake is important for the body.
Besides the above nutrients, an overall well-balanced diet is important for women who are planning to get pregnant. Ensure you have sufficient intake of folic acid, carbs, Vitamin D through all food groups. Women suffering from health conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome need to be more careful about their nutritional intake on a daily basis.
Reproductive health is vastly dependent your diet and lifestyle choices. It is the most natural way to give a boost to your reproductive health.
Nourish your body with lots of fruits, veggies, whole grains, healthy fats and lean protein when you are planning to get pregnant.
