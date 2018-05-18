Top 10 Anxiety Triggers You Must Know
Common anxiety triggers can be a combination of genetic as well environmental factors. Occurrence of some emotionally devastating events can trigger anxiety.
Chronic stress can trigger anxiety
HIGHLIGHTS
- Skipping meals too often can trigger anxiety
- Getting into conflicts regularly can cause anxiety
- Financial concerns can make you anxious
Anxiety is a condition in which you feel worried, afraid and tensed. Severe cases of anxiety can also lead to panic attacks and extreme symptoms like panic attacks and even chest pain. Over the years, anxiety disorders have become extremely common. It can be quite complicated to know or find out the exact trigger of anxiety. Common anxiety triggers can be a combination of genetic as well environmental factors. Occurrence of some emotionally devastating events or experiences can trigger anxiety or make the already existing symptoms more severe. Thus, triggers of anxiety can vary from person to person. Whiles some people can have multiple triggers of anxiety, others experience anxiety without any particular reason. Identifying triggers of anxiety can help in managing the condition more effectively.
In this article, we present you some common triggers of anxiety:
1. Skipping meals
If you skip your meals way too often, you are quite likely to feel symptoms of anxiety. This is because blood sugar levels drop significantly when you don't eat, and cause shaky hands or rumbling hands. Eating regular meals is not only important to keep anxiety at bay, it also important to maintain your health. Food can affect your mood in a great way.
2. Social events
Many people feel extremely lonely and alone in a room full of strangers. Social events can make you forcefully indulge in small talk with people you don't know. This can trigger anxiety, which is also known as the social anxiety disorder. If you are obligated to be a part of such social events, try taking a companion with yourself so that you feel less lonely. However, you need to learn a few coping mechanisms in order to deal with situations in the long run.
3. Health issues
Often, anything that you discover about your health or a certain illness can make you quite worrisome and trigger anxiety. The anxiety produced by this concern can be quite powerful because it produces very personal or immediate influences. Such anxiety issues can be managed by being more proactive and positive about managing your health, taking your medicines on time and visiting your doctor regularly.
4. Personal triggers
There are some personal triggers which remind you of a traumatic event or a bad memory in your life. Known as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the condition can make you experience anxiety quite frequently. It might take some time till you identify these personal triggers, but once you do, it is going to help you overcoming them.
5. Conflicts
Getting into arguments or disagreements regularly or facing problems in your relationship are certain conflicts which can worsen your anxiety. Learning or adapting a few strategies that sort out conflicts can help you.
6. Caffeine
Daily intake of caffeine or excessive consumption of caffeine can worsen or trigger anxiety. People with anxiety disorders have been found to be extra sensitive to effects of caffeine. If you are experiencing symptoms of anxiety, cut back on your daily caffeine consumption.
7. Negative thinking
Negative thinking can have an impact on how anxious you feel. Your body is controlled by your mind. Getting upset or frustrated and saying negative things to yourself, trigger feelings of anxiety. Whenever you begin speaking negative things, shift your focus to something else, something that makes you happy. Negative thinking can worsen symptoms of anxiety.
8. Stress
Living in the fast-paced city life with a full-time job can make stress a regular occurrence in your life. With stress comes lots and lots of anxiety. Chronic stress can cause long-term anxiety and a lot of other health problems. It is important to exercise regularly or engage in activities that you are fond in order to reduce your stress levels and prevent anxiety triggers.
9. Over-the-counter medications
Certain medications which you take over-the-counter without a prescription can make you experience symptoms of anxiety. Medicines meant for weight loss, birth control pills and cough and congestion medicines can all increase anxiety symptoms. Certain ingredients in these medications can make you feel uneasy and cause anxiety.
10. Financial concerns
Money is something which has been a causative factor for anxiety for many people. Payment of loans, being in debt, unexpected bills or fear of money can call trigger anxiety. You might need professional help if financial concerns bother you too much. Sharing your feelings with someone can also make you feel at ease.
