Peppermint Oil: Amazing Health And Beauty Benefits
Peppermint oil is not just an amazing flavouring agent but also has some unbelievable medicinal properties which can not just make you look beautiful but can also improve your health. Read on to know about the impressive health and beauty benefits of the oil.
Peppermint Oil has impressive beauty and health benefits
HIGHLIGHTS
- This flavouring agent can boost your immunity
- Its antifungal properties is good for your nails
- The oil improves blood circulation
Peppermint Oil is an amazing flavouring agent but also has some unbelievable medicinal properties. It not just beautifies your skin but also improves your health conditions owing to its rich mineral and nutrient content, including manganese, iron, magnesium, calcium, folate, potassium and copper. It also contains omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamin A and Vitamin C. These nutrients not just helps in indigestion and other gastric disorder but also gloss up your skin and hair.
Here are some amazing ways this oil makes you beautiful and improves your health-
1. A natural anti-itch remedy
A lesser known fact, peppermint oil are extremely beneficial for those suffering from pruritis, or a fancy word for itching. Best way to apply this oil is by first hydrating the affected portion (by using petroleum jelly) and then rubbing it gently to achieve great results.
Also Read How can I get rid of itching?
2. Promotes Hair Growth
We all know that peppermint has a beautiful fragrance but surprisingly it also promotes hair growth. It nourishes your hair scalp and increases the length of your hair. Regular massaging of peppermint oil can also gloss-up your hair and bring that shinny texture you always aspire for.
Also Read Health information on hair loss
3. Makes your nails glossy
Peppermint Oil has anti-fungal properties and protects your nails from fungal attack and other microbial infection. You can bring that natural gloss on your nails by applying this oil regularly on your nails.
Also Read A Look At Your Nails Condition Can Tell If You Have A Life Threatening Disease
4. Improves Blood Circulation
Studies have shown that peppermint oil increases blood circulation. The stimulating effect of increased blood circulation helps to oxygenate the brain. This leads to higher cognitive function and protection against neurally degenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and dementia.
Also Read Can poor blood circulation be the cause of acute body pain?
5. Boosts Your Immunity
Peppermint oil can increase your immunity to a lot of diseases. It has powerful antiviral, antibacterial and anti fungal effects and this is the reason why it is used in so many alternative treatments. The oil is composed of camphor, methanol and carvacrol, which are resistant to certain dangerous bacterial strains like E. coli, salmonella and staph infections.