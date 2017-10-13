Top 8 Uses And Benefits Of Peppermint Oil You Should Know
Peppermint oil is not all about beverage flavouring and scenting up a room, it has much more to that. Take a look at the top 8 uses and benefits of peppermint oil.
Top 8 peppermint oil benefits and uses
HIGHLIGHTS
Peppermint oil is derived from the peppermint plant, which is a cross between water mint and spearmint, which thrives in Europe and North America. While it is commonly used as a food and beverage flavoring, and as a fragrance in soaps and cosmetics, peppermint oil has a long history when it comes to its medicinal use. The most widely known fact about peppermint oil is that it is a great digestive aid. But, it can give pain relief too, and help treat respiratory problems, fever, headaches, nausea, and bowel spasms as well.
The major health benefits of peppermint oil include:
1. Aiding digestion
Since peppermint oil is carminative, it helps reduce excess gas. You can add in a few drops of it in a glass of water and drink it after your meal. It can also help your appetite, and can treat nausea, motion sickness, and upset stomachs too. Moreover, it is a great reliever of IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) and heartburn.
2. Muscle pain relief
Peppermint oil is a natural pain killer and muscle relaxant. It is extremely helpful in soothing an aching back, sore muscles, and headaches. Moreover, it also helps improve blood circulation too.
3. Dental care
Thanks to its anti-septic properties, peppermint oil is quite useful in dental care. Moreover, it helps eliminate bad breath, fights germs and relieves toothaches.
4. Nail care
Its anti-fungal properties help reduce chances of fungal nail infections.
5. Relieving stress
It provides relief from stress, depression, and mental exhaustion. It is also effective against anxiety and restlessness.
6. Sinus and respiratory care
It helps unclog your sinuses and relieve scratchy throats. The menthol helps clear the respiratory tract, helping with problems like asthma and bronchitis as well.
7. Helping immunity
It also boasts of powerful antiviral, antibacterial, and anti-fungal properties.
8. Hair and skin care
It helps give a cooling effect to the scalp, and removes dandruff and lice. It also promotes healthy hair growth by increasing blood circulation to the scalp. Moreover, it can also help soothe a dry, irritated scalp. Similarly, it improves the texture of oily/greasy skin and nourishes dull skin as well.