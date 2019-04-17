#MidweekMotivation: Malaika Arora's New Leg Workout Will Make Your Jaws Drop! Watch Video
Malaika Arora Khan is often spotted at the gym and includes a variety of exercises in her workout routine. These include Pilates, yoga, weight training or basic cardio.
An intense workout, Pilates helps in enhancing the flexibility and tones your muscles.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Malaika Arora was recently spotted sweating in the gym
- Malaika Arora includes yoga in her fitness regime
- The actress also includes Pilates in her workout routine
Popular Bollywood actress and a fitness buff Malaika Arora along with her sister Amrita Arora was recently spotted sweating in the gym. Her workout videos never fail to inspire us and give us some serious motivation. Flat belly, lean legs, those perfect curves and a toned body is all because of her rigorous workout routine and a disciplined life. The actress is often spotted at the gym and includes a variety of exercises in her workout routine. These include Pilates, yoga, weight training or basic cardio. Malaika Arora's Instagram account is a proof that fitness is her first priority and she never misses her workout routine. Let us have a look at her workout videos.
Also read: Revealed: The Secret Behind Malaika's Perfect Curves At 44
As mentioned above, Malaika Arora was recently seen doing the cross behind lunges along with her sister. Cross behind lunges can be done with body weight or added weight as well. The exercise focuses on strengthening your glutes, quads, legs, hamstrings and calves while helping in balance, stability and coordination. Apart from this they improve hip flexibility and core strength. Watch the video below to see how the exercise is performed.
"Yoga helps you become who you want to be. It gives you the self-confidence, self-belief and the mental power to go the extra mile," said Malaika Arora Khan. Apart from this, Malaika Arora also includes yoga in her fitness regime. Yoga is a group of physical, mental or spiritual practices or discipline which offers several health benefits. Yoga involves some breathing exercises, meditation and poses which benefit both the physical as well mental health. The practice helps reduce stress and anxiety, promotes relaxation, reduces inflammation, better flexibility and balance, helps in maintaining a healthy heart, lose weight and help deal with chronic pain as well. In one of her Instagram posts she says, "Yoga is my way of life, try and make time for it daily and see the change."
Breathe. Stretch. Hydrate. Nothing works better than coconut water post your workout to stay fit and hydrated. Storia coconut water works as a perfect thirst quencher and to top it all is 100% natural, with no added sugar or preservatives. Highly recommend you to go grab yours! Thank you @storiafoods #Storia #BetterTogether #WithLoveNature #Coconutwater
Also read: Revealed! Fitness Secrets Of Sara Ali Khan
The other workout which is always included in Malaika Arora's fitness routine is Pilates. Not only Malaika Arora but other Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Preity Zinta also abide by this full-body workout. An intense workout, Pilates helps in enhancing the flexibility and tones your muscles. In addition, it strengthens the core, abdominal muscles, lower back and hips. Moreover, a healthy diet and Pilates along with some cardio exercises and weight training can help achieve your weight loss goals.
#malaikasmondaymotivation .... one of the toughest exercises I have ever done on the Cadillac .but after attempting it ,boy I felt amazing ,like I had achieved the impossible .... so keep trying n pushing urself coz that's the @reebokindia philosophy . Thank u @namratapurohit for encouraging me #fashionablyfit
Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Malaika Arora Are Giving The Best #MondayMotivation You Need
Keep inspiring us Malaika Arora!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.