This Yoga Pose Helps You Burn Maximum Calories! Shilpa Shetty Kundra Does It And Here's Why You Should Do It Too
Popular Bollywood celebrity Shilpa Shetty Kundra surely knows the simple trick to burn calories. The trick is some strenuous and high intensity workout. Watch video!
Suryanamaskar is an ancient technique of paying respects to the sun.
Are you slashing sugar from your diet? Though it might have numerous health hazards, there are times when you crave for something sweet. Well! Let us tell you, it is absolutely fine to eat a dessert occasionally. If you constantly count your calories, you should also know how to effectively burn those extra calories. Popular Bollywood celebrity Shilpa Shetty Kundra surely knows the simple trick to burn calories. The trick is some strenuous and high intensity workout. Recently, Shilpa Shetty shared a video where she was binging on her favourite sweet. (Have a look at her Sunday binge)
The next day she made sure that the amount of calories consumed are burnt. In order to burn calories, yoga queen Shilpa Shetty performed the dynamic Suryanamaskar. Sun Salutation or popularly known as Suryanamaskar is an ancient technique of paying respects to the sun. This famous yoga pose constitutes different variations. The video showed that Shilpa Shetty Kundra included Hasta Uttanasana, Padahastasana, Ashwa Sanchalanasana, Utthita Chaturanga Dandasana, Ashtanga, Namaskarasana, Bhujangasana, Parvatasana, Shirshasana, Utthita Chaturanga Dandasana, Ashtanga Namaskarasana, Bhujangasana, Parvatasana, Ashwa Sanchalanasana, Padahastasana, Hasta Uttanasana, Pranamasana in her workout routine. Have a look at the video below:
Today on the Yoga menu is Dynamic Suryanamaskar... the next level... trying to burn two big chunks of #Mysorepak from yesterday's menu ????????????♂???? How to do it... Hasta Uttanasana Padahastasana Ashwa Sanchalanasana Utthita Chaturanga Dandasana Ashtanga Namaskarasana Bhujangasana Parvatasana Shirshasana Utthita Chaturanga Dandasana Ashtanga Namaskarasana Bhujangasana Parvatasana Ashwa Sanchalanasana Padahastasana Hasta Uttanasana Pranamasana From not being able to do the “Sirsasana” to doing it in the Suryanamaskar flow is a feat for me. So happy I can nail it now. This flow is like a full body workout, strengthening, toning and stretching your body and imagination. #mondaymotivation #nothingisimpossible #yoga #yogi #discipline #suryanamaskar #advance #practice #happiness #ssapp #simplesoulful #comingsoon
Now let us see how Suryanamaskar helps you lose weight:
Suryanamaskar is an intensive full body workout. Suryanamaskar is a quick and nice high intensity workout. You can increase the number of rounds slowly as soon as you know how to perform and those extra pounds around your waist start to disappear. The bends and stretches involved in this physical exercise will effectively help you to lose flab evenly. All the asanas carried out in Suryanamaskar focuses on different muscle groups and nerve centers which is called Chakras. This helps in toning and strengthening almost all your body parts including arms, abs, thighs, core and butt. It is also well known to enhance body flexibility and balance. It also helps to improve the body postures and in turn your overall personality is enhanced as well.
Apart from losing weight, Suryanamaskar also improves the blood circulation which results in low cholesterol levels and helps in maintaining a healthy heart. Suryanamaskar also lowers the risk of stroke. Along with the asanas, the breathing pattern is also an important aspect of Surya Namaskar and must be given proper attention. This gives a deep conscious and relaxation to the body and mind. It helps to keeps the body calm, relax the mind and sharpen the intellect. Nevertheless, it increases the self-awareness as well. The relaxed mind and healthier body then results in improved energy levels.
