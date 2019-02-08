Bollywood Celebs Katrina Kaif And Preity Zinta Tell Why They Love Pilates; Here's Why You Should Do Them Too
Pilates has gained immense popularity because of its amazing benefits on core and flexibility. Let us have a look at what some of the popular Bollywood celebrities think about Pilates.
The gorgeous actress and a fabulous dancer Katrina Kaif includes Pilates in her workout regime.
The weekend is round the corner. Are your weekend plans ready? Do you plan to go out for a movie? Or are you planning a dinner outside? Well, this weekend we have got something interesting for you. How about trying your hand at Pilates? In the recent times, Pilates has gained immense popularity because of its amazing benefits on the core and flexibility. Celebrity trainer and a fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala is all set to host the Pilates festival for the first time ever in India. The festival would bring together the leading master Pilates trainers from all round the world. The trainers would shed light on Pilates and the benefits of this amazing workout. Other than this, they will also introduce you to new forms of Pilates.
Yasmin Karachiwala trains many Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Preity Zinta, Bipasha Basu, Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi, Sophie Choudhary amongst many others. Let us have a look at what some Bollywood celebrities had to say about Pilates.
The gorgeous actress and a fabulous dancer Katrina Kaif includes Pilates in her workout regime. Recently the actress took to Instagram to share her views on the numerous benefits the exercise offers. Katrina Kaif has been training with Yasmin Karachiwala for a quite a few years. Her Instagram video said, "Pilates benefits the smaller muscles of your body. This helps improve your stability, flexibility, stamina, posture and immunity." Not only this; but Pilates also helped Katrina Kaif with her dance. In addition, the exercise also helps in strengthening the core. It removes the lactic acid from the body which helps in reducing stress levels. Pilates is something which helps you in all your forms of training, the actress added.
Priety Zinta in her Instagram video said, Pilates is the best thing you can ever do for your body. It is amazing for balance and can also help prevent injuries. Pilates also helps in achieving those long lean legs and a toned body.
Pilates is much more than just an exercise regime. It is a low-impact exercise that focuses on your alignment, flexibility and posture. It is a full-body workout which primarily targets your core. Being a high-intensity workout it focuses on all the body parts and is great if you want to lose weight. By emphasizing on proper breathing, spinal and pelvic alignment and concentration on smooth, flowing movement, you come in tune with your body. This means, you actually learn how to control its movement. Proper breathing is extremely essential while doing Pilates. It helps you execute movements with maximum strength and efficiency. Last but not the least, breathing properly can reduce your stress.
Hurry! This weekend you must try your hand at this amazing exercise Pilates!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
