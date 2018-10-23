Happy Birthday To The Fitness Diva Of B’wood- Malaika Arora: Decoding Her Secret To Being So Fit And Fab At 45!
Malaika Arora leaves no stone unturned when it comes to spreading awareness about fitness. The stunning actress is one of those Bollywood stars who believe in religiously sweating it out in the gym, despite a jam-packed schedule.
The actress turns 45 today and it is unbelievable!
Happy birthday to the one and only Malaika Arora! The phrase "aging backwards" is definitely true for the Bollywood actress Malaika Arora. The actress turns 45 today and it is unbelievable! The glamorous diva continues to surprise her fans with her strong determination, disciplined life and dedication towards her workout routine. Malaika Arora leaves no stone unturned when it comes to spreading awareness about fitness. The stunning actress is one of those Bollywood stars who believe in religiously sweating it out in the gym, despite a jam-packed schedule. Age is no barrier when it comes to fulfilling your dreams and the birthday girl proves this very well. The actress constantly challenges herself and goes beyond her limits to achieve her goals no matter how difficult it can be. Recently, the fitness enthusiast, Malaika Arora launched her own yoga studio in Mumbai.
The actress has been a yoga practitioner for a long time. Yoga offers several health benefits and this has become a part of her fit lifestyle. Yoga has been proved beneficial for many people across the world. Health benefits of yoga are endless. From facilitating weight loss to boosting muscle strength and immunity, improving flexibility, athletic performance, protecting from several injuries and maintaining a balanced metabolism, the list goes on. This age old practice helps you keep calm, active and can even treat depression and anxiety.
Apart from this, the actress has also been active in sharing her workout videos on Instagram. The other exercise which Malaika Arora does regularly is Pilates. Pilates is a full-body workout and can make a huge impact on your health. The workout offers both physical and mental benefits, when done on a regular basis. Some common benefits that the Pilates workout offers are improved posture, weight loss, toned body, enhanced muscle strength, improved flexibility and breathing. Also, if you want a healthy heart, you should focus beyond the daily cardio (walking, cycling, running or jogging). As an exercise regime, Pilates can be beneficial for improving heart health.
And that's not about it. Malaika seems to enjoy doing different versions of a particular workout, to keep it engaging and interesting. The video below is one such instance, where Malaika is seen doing Bodhi Pilates. In the caption of her post, Malaika mentions, "The Bodhi Pilates system brings the precision and movement principles of Pilates to suspension training with the Bodhi Suspension System." This form of Pilates helps build body strength in all planes of motion, and also helps in improving balance. Bodhi Pilates can enhance your postural alignment and increase your body awareness, while simultaneously developing and improving your strength and flexibility.
Since everyone has been asking what the fierce @malaikaarorakhan was doing, here's a little insight. The Bodhi Pilates system brings the precision and movement principles of Pilates to suspension training with the Bodhi Suspension System. You know my love for aerial & everything suspended - these suspended pull ups are a killer #MalaikaArora #stretch #split #flexibilityfridays #suspensionfitness #yogalove #weekendvibes #fitspiration #bollywoodyoga #bollywoodfitness #bollywood #stretch #split #bodhipilates #anshukayoga
Way to go Malaika Arora! More power to you on this birthday!
