Here's How You Can Get Leg Day At Gym Right: Watch Celebrity Trainer Vinod Channa's Video
Celebrity trainer Vinod Channa said, first workout performed on ladder by Raj kundra is condition workout for agility. Second workout is on the BOSU ball which is for supporting muscle and core strengthening. The third workout is squat hop for mobility.
Working on your legs is an extremely important aspect of overall fitness.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Strong legs are important and one should work on them
- Ladder exercises get your heart pumping and burn huge amount of calories
- Jump squat exercises can help you tone your thighs, legs and hips
Are you bored by your workout routine which includes the usual crunches, push-ups, pull-ups, Pilates or any other exercise? If you want to mix up your workouts and make it all the more interesting, you must give this a read!. In this article, we will discuss about some leg exercises which are super fun and offer several health benefits. These exercises include agility ladder exercises, bosu ball balancing workout and squat hop workout. Celebrity trainer Vinod Channa who trains many other Bollywood celebrities like John Abraham, Ritesh Deshmukh, Shamita Shetty, Harshvardhan Rahane and Shilpa Shetty recently posted a video where Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband Raj Kundra was performing some amazing exercises.
Celebrity trainer Vinod Channa said, first workout performed on ladder by Raj kundra is condition workout for agility. Second workout is on the BOSU ball which is for supporting muscle and core strengthening. The third workout is squat hop for mobility. Have a look at the video.
#Repost @rajkundra9 • • • • • I started my #8weekchallenge on the 5th March. In just 3 weeks have lost 3 Kg's skin feels and looks better, feeling fitter but it's all about the next 5 weeks! I have to admit it's not been easy! Many a time I have just wanted to catch up on sleep and not get out of bed too early, I have wanted to cheat on my diet, I have craved a nice stiff drink...but when you let your mind control your body with a strong will power nothing can stop you from achieving your goals! Thank you @thevinodchanna and @theshilpashetty for your continuous support. #SSApp coming soon! #fitnessmotivation #health #eatclean #swasthrahomastraho P.S: I still hate legs day
Working on your legs is an extremely important aspect of overall fitness. Strong legs are important for all and one should work on them. You need strong legs for some common activities like walking, running, jumping rope, swimming and climbing. Performing leg exercises are the one of the best ways to strengthen your lower body.
Also read: Leg Exercises: Top Health Benefits Of Leg Exercises You Never Knew
Agility ladder exercises
These fast-paced drills get your heart pumping and burn huge amount of calories. They improve three key fitness factors which are speed, agility and quickness. As an added benefit, these exercises strengthen your joints, lower body, ligaments and tendons. They are also great for your strength and endurance.
In the video you can see Raj Kundra performs squat out and hop in. For this, you need to stand in the first square of the ladder with your feet and shoulder width apart. Jump forward one square, spreading your legs wide in a squat with one foot on each side of the ladder. Then quickly jump on to the next square. Continue moving forward. Repeat this exercise.
Also read: These Are By Far The Best Exercises For Getting Six-Pack Abs
BOSU ball exercises
BOSU stands for Both Sides Utilized is a popular gym tool for building strength and stability. The tool has a flat surface and a hemisphere. The hemisphere is half-filled with air, which provides enough instability that prompts the recruitment of all the core muscles. On the other hand, the flat surface provides stability to do the exercises with maximum precision. This full-body workout requires balance and coordination and targets your glutes, hamstrings and lower back.
Stand about a foot away from the BOSU ball and keep your feet and shoulder width apart. Your knees should be slightly bent and chest out. Now jump up and land on the hemispherical surface of the BOSU ball. Try balancing yourself. Ensure that you are in the squatting pose, your back should be straight. Hold this pose for a moment and then get your back up and jump back on the floor. Repeat this exercise.
Jump squat exercises
Jump squat exercises can help you tone your thighs, legs and hips. They are effective for quick weight loss as they help you burn maximum calories. They help in strengthening your legs and work on your core muscles.
Also read: These Are The Best Exercises For Your Heart
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.