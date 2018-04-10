Coconut Water Or Coconut Milk; Which One Is Healthier?
Coconut milk and coconut water are completely different, both in terms of flavor and in terms of nutritional value.
Coconut water VS coconut milk, why is healthier and why?
HIGHLIGHTS
- One cup of coconut water has much more potassium than one whole banana
- Coconut milk is one of the healthiest alternatives for fat
- Eight ounces of coconut water contains only 45 calories
Just because coconut milk and coconut water share the same source, doesn't mean that they are the same thing. These two beverages are completely different, both in terms of flavor and in terms of nutritional value. Coconut water is the fluid found in the center of a young, green coconut. Coconut milk, on the other hand, is obtained from the white flesh of a mature coconut. Still can't figure out what the difference is? Relax; we'll explain how exactly these two are different from each other. To begin with, let's explore these two individuals.
What is coconut water?
Coconut water is found in a young, green coconut. This drink is synonymous with hydration. When you pick up a coconut and shake it, you can hear the water rambling inside it. This beverage is slightly sweet and is extremely low in terms of calories. It is one of the best beverages for people who are on a weight-loss spree.
In terms of nutrition, one cup of coconut water has much more potassium than one whole banana. It is also rich in sodium. It is recommended for the gym-goers who are looking for a way to replace the electrolyte loss they go through when they sweat. Besides this, it contains traces of calcium, zinc, and magnesium. Eight ounces of coconut water contains only 45 calories. So it is a great way to give your taste buds a sweet treat and your body a dose of nutrition. Add it to your smoothies or supplement it with fruit juices to maximize its benefits.
What is coconut milk?
This beverage, unlike coconut water, is not harvested directly from the coconut. It is obtained from the flesh of a brown coconut. It is shredded and simmered in plain water or coconut water and allowed to soak. When the flavor is absorbed by the water, it is strained and the coconut and white are separated. It is left as an opaque, white fluid. This one is higher in terms of calories and fat content. These calories are obtained from saturated fat. However, it can be used as a plant-based substitute for dairy in your cereals and coffee. It is one of the healthiest alternatives for fat and it gives your food a distinct, nutty flavor.
Coconut Milk is the healthiest substitute for fat
Besides this, it promotes weight maintenance in people who are looking for a way to gain weight or maintain a healthy BMI. It is also known for its ability to increase good cholesterol levels which lowers your blood pressure. However, in terms of calorie content, one cup of coconut milk contains 445 calories and 48 grams of fat which is much more than the calorie content of coconut water.
Coconut water VS coconut milk
Conclusively, we cannot say which one is healthier. It depends on your purpose. For those who are trying to lose weight, coconut water is healthier and those who wish to maintain their weight, coconut milk is healthier. Coconut milk is a healthier alternative to other sources of fat and coconut water is the drink of hydration. So it is your purpose and not their properties which make either of these two the healthier option.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.