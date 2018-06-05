ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  8 Health Benefits Of Kokum You Simply Cannot Miss

8 Health Benefits Of Kokum You Simply Cannot Miss

Kokum health benefits: Kokoum can be either eaten raw or drunk in the form of juice. Sun-dried kokum is often used as a souring agent or as an additive in foods.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jun 5, 2018 12:22 IST
3-Min Read
8 Health Benefits Of Kokum You Simply Cannot Miss

Kokum is a powerhouse of essential vitamins and minerals

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Kokum is good for digestion
  2. It has amazing cooling properties and is great to have in summer
  3. Kokum controls cholesterol and helps in weight loss

Kokum is a plant which is used both as a spice and as a medicine. Studies say that kokum might be an effective suppressant of appetite. The health benefits of kokum include preventing cancer as well as protecting brain health. Apart from being used in cooking, kokum is widely used to make sumptuous kokum sherbets. Kokum plant is mostly found in the Western Ghat region of India. This is the reason why kokum plant is an ingredient in cuisines from Gujarat, Maharashtra and coastal states of Southern India. The fruit is tiny and round in shape and dark purple in colour. The fruit is mostly acidic in taste and has no touch of sweetness. It is salty and often tastes like cranberries. Kokoum has numerous health benefits. It can be either eaten raw or drunk in the form of juice. Sun-dried kokum is often used as a souring agent or as an additive in foods.
 

kokum

Kokum is used both as a spice and as a medicine
Photo Credit: iStock

Health benefits of kokum

1. Antifungal and antioxidant properties

Kokum helps in preventing infections and has both antifungal and antioxidant properties. The fruit can also be used as a preservative.

2. Lots of nutrients

Kokum is a powerhouse of essential nutrients and vitamins in the body. it contains malic acid, citric acid and carbs. It has a healthy mixture of B-Vitamins and contains ascorbic acid, manganese, potassium, dietary fibre and garcinol. Health benefits of kokum are great for pregnancy and the developing baby.

Also read: Here's Why Kareena Swears By Her Cup Of Masala Chai: Health Benefits Of Masala Chai You Never Knew

3. Kokum is good for digestion

Kokum can be helpful for people suffering from digestion issues. Conditions like dysentery and constipation can be effectively dealt with by having kokum.
 

digestion

Kokum is good for digestion
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Kokum has anti-ageing properties

Antioxidants in kokum help in improving texture of hair and skin. It has anti-ageing properties which helps in repair and regeneration of cells.

5. It has anti-inflammatory properties

Health benefits of kokum also include some amazing anti-inflammatory properties. The fruit can be used for the treatment of sores or can be applied directly for dealing with allergies, rashes and burns.

Also read: Triphala: 8 Amazing Health Benefits Of Triphala

6. Ayurveda

In Ayurveda, kokum is used for the treatment of cracked heals. It can help in reducing rheumatoid pain. Health benefits of kokum are good for people dealing with bowel problems, ear infections, sores, menstruation delays, intestinal parasites and inflammatory issues.

7. It controls cholesterol and helps in weight loss

Kokum contains no saturated fats and is low in calories. Health benefits of kokum help in regulating cholesterol levels in the body. It is good for heart patients. Also, the fruit prevents production of excess fat and aids weight loss.
 

weight

Kokum helps in weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock

8. Cooling properties

Kokum has cooling properties and is thus an amazing fruit to be consumed during the summer heat. Kokum sherbet makes one feel refreshed and energised. Health benefits of kokum help in preventing incidence of dehydration and stroke.

RELATED STORIES

7 Health Benefits Of Jumping Jacks You Never Knew

Jumping jacks health benefits: Jumping jacks need no special gear and are full body workout which can be done anytime, anywhere. People who haven't exercised at all can also learn them quite easily.

Can Turmeric Help In Dealing With Depression?

Turmeric for depression: Antioxidants in curcumin protect the body from damage caused by free radicals which can cause chronic inflammation and depression.


Also read: 7 Health Benefits Of Jumping Jacks You Never Knew

Side effects of kokum

There are some side effects of kokum which you must take note of. Even though it helps in treating skin problems, people with severe skin problems should avoid using kokum butter. This is because kokum can aggravate skin irritation in some people.

Kokum might also cause metabolic acidosis in case it is consumed in huge amounts. People suffering from high blood pressure should avoid intake of kokum, especially if they are on medication.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



COMMENT

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

 

Home Remedies

Plantar Fasciitis: Hurting Heels? Natural Remedies For Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Fasciitis: Hurting Heels? Natural Remedies For Plantar Fasciitis

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Nipah Virus: Homeopaths Claim To Have Medicines For Nipah

Cycling Is The Best, Cheapest Exercise And Must Be Promoted Says Venkaiah Naidu

Celebrity Nutritionist Suggests Some Basic Dos And Don'ts For Summer

Late-Night Snacking Linked To Poor Sleep And Obesity

Beware! This Ingredient In Your Toothpaste Is Linked To Colon Cancer

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
HOME REMEDIES
FOOD, DIET AND FITNESS
HEALTH TIPS & BENEFITS
POPULAR FAQS