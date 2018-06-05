8 Health Benefits Of Kokum You Simply Cannot Miss
Kokum health benefits: Kokoum can be either eaten raw or drunk in the form of juice. Sun-dried kokum is often used as a souring agent or as an additive in foods.
Kokum is a powerhouse of essential vitamins and minerals
HIGHLIGHTS
- Kokum is good for digestion
- It has amazing cooling properties and is great to have in summer
- Kokum controls cholesterol and helps in weight loss
Kokum is a plant which is used both as a spice and as a medicine. Studies say that kokum might be an effective suppressant of appetite. The health benefits of kokum include preventing cancer as well as protecting brain health. Apart from being used in cooking, kokum is widely used to make sumptuous kokum sherbets. Kokum plant is mostly found in the Western Ghat region of India. This is the reason why kokum plant is an ingredient in cuisines from Gujarat, Maharashtra and coastal states of Southern India. The fruit is tiny and round in shape and dark purple in colour. The fruit is mostly acidic in taste and has no touch of sweetness. It is salty and often tastes like cranberries. Kokoum has numerous health benefits. It can be either eaten raw or drunk in the form of juice. Sun-dried kokum is often used as a souring agent or as an additive in foods.
Health benefits of kokum
1. Antifungal and antioxidant properties
Kokum helps in preventing infections and has both antifungal and antioxidant properties. The fruit can also be used as a preservative.
2. Lots of nutrients
Kokum is a powerhouse of essential nutrients and vitamins in the body. it contains malic acid, citric acid and carbs. It has a healthy mixture of B-Vitamins and contains ascorbic acid, manganese, potassium, dietary fibre and garcinol. Health benefits of kokum are great for pregnancy and the developing baby.
3. Kokum is good for digestion
Kokum can be helpful for people suffering from digestion issues. Conditions like dysentery and constipation can be effectively dealt with by having kokum.
4. Kokum has anti-ageing properties
Antioxidants in kokum help in improving texture of hair and skin. It has anti-ageing properties which helps in repair and regeneration of cells.
5. It has anti-inflammatory properties
Health benefits of kokum also include some amazing anti-inflammatory properties. The fruit can be used for the treatment of sores or can be applied directly for dealing with allergies, rashes and burns.
6. Ayurveda
In Ayurveda, kokum is used for the treatment of cracked heals. It can help in reducing rheumatoid pain. Health benefits of kokum are good for people dealing with bowel problems, ear infections, sores, menstruation delays, intestinal parasites and inflammatory issues.
7. It controls cholesterol and helps in weight loss
Kokum contains no saturated fats and is low in calories. Health benefits of kokum help in regulating cholesterol levels in the body. It is good for heart patients. Also, the fruit prevents production of excess fat and aids weight loss.
8. Cooling properties
Kokum has cooling properties and is thus an amazing fruit to be consumed during the summer heat. Kokum sherbet makes one feel refreshed and energised. Health benefits of kokum help in preventing incidence of dehydration and stroke.
Side effects of kokum
There are some side effects of kokum which you must take note of. Even though it helps in treating skin problems, people with severe skin problems should avoid using kokum butter. This is because kokum can aggravate skin irritation in some people.
Kokum might also cause metabolic acidosis in case it is consumed in huge amounts. People suffering from high blood pressure should avoid intake of kokum, especially if they are on medication.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.