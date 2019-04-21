Don't Miss Out On These 7 Skincare Hacks This Summer
From hydrating yourself properly to avoiding makeup, a few simple hacks can prevent a lot of your skin-related problems this summer. Read all of them here.
Eat healthy for a young and glowing skin this summer
HIGHLIGHTS
- Avoid hot showers during summer
- Apply sunscreen even when indoors
- Hydrate yourself properly during summer
As exciting the beach holidays and summer trips might look, they have their downsides too. High temperatures, dust, dirt, pollution and of course, the summer sun can all take a toll on your skin. Ultraviolet rays of the sun can be very harmful for your skin. Apart from causing skin tanning, they can also cause sunburns and various other skin ailments. So here are some simple yet effective summer skin care hacks by dermatologist Dr Nivedita Dadu, that can protect your skin from tanning this summer.
Summer skincare hacks you must follow
1. Hydrate yourself: It is very important to hydrate yourself by drinking at least 8-10 glasses of water throughout the day. Along with this, you can also drink fresh juices, lime water, coconut water and chilled smoothies too. Proper hydration is very important in summer as you tend to lose out on a lot of water from the body while sweating. This can make your skin look dull and dehydrated.
2. Never forget your sunscreen: Ultraviolet rays can be really harmful to your skin thus, it is very important to safeguard your skin with a sunscreen. Sunscreen should be applied even when indoors. Choose a sunscreen according to your skin type and ensure that it penetrates into your skin nicely.
3. Eat healthy: Eating healthy is very important for your skin and body. Consume more fruits like watermelon, muskmelon, berries, canary melon and litchis that shall ensure that your body and skin remain hydrated and healthy. Lack of proper skincare can result in fewer antioxidants in the body, which can damage cells and cause skin ageing.
4. Avoid makeup: Avoid applying makeup on your skin as much as possible as it shall eventually result in clogged pores and breakouts. Even if you are applying makeup, always ensure that you don't miss out on your moisturiser and primer. Also, always remove your makeup before going to bed.
5. Sleep properly: It is essential to sleep properly as the body releases growth hormones during sleep. These growth hormones help the skin to repair itself. Proper sleep also helps you have a glowing skin. People who don't take enough sleep or have erratic lifestyles with unhealthy sleeping cycles tend to have dull skin. Proper sleep ensures that your skin is in a resting motion, which eventually results in faster cell regeneration.
6. Cleanse your skin thoroughly: Cleansing your skin properly is a very crucial step during summers. The sweat, dust and sunscreen, if congested on the skin for a long period of time, can result in blocked pores and breakouts. Therefore, it is important to clean your skin nicely every day.
7. Avoid hot showers: Hot showers can be dangerous for the skin. Hot water damages the skin by stripping off the natural oils. This leads to dry, red and unhealthy skin. Therefore, go for showers with cold water as they can make you feel fresh and re-energised.
(Dr. Nivedita Dadu, Dermatologist and Derma surgeon, Dr. Dadu's Clinic)
