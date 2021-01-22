Experiencing Indigestion Way Too Frequently Nowadays? This Exercise Routine By Shilpa Shetty Kundra May Help
The rolling routine shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra not only helps in strengthening glutes, quads and core, but can also help in improving range of motion, deep breathing and digestive health.
People with lower back concerns must avoid trying this routine
HIGHLIGHTS
- You can try this routine in the morning
- You can do it over and above your workout
- It can strengthen glutes and core muscles
If you have tried everything under the sun to improve your digestive health but have failed to achieve the desired results, there here's something else that you can try. Actress and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently took to Instagram to share a unique exercise routine that can help in improving digestion, range of motion, core strength and much more. The exercise routine that she performs involves rolling down and coming back up in deep squats. After this, you need kneel and come back into deep squats.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares a rolling routine that can help in improving your digestive health
In the caption of her post, Kundra mentions how connecting with nature and rejuvenating thoroughly was her only goal on her recent try to Goa. The simple act of inhaling clean air and letting out all kinds of pent-up stress can be quite liberating. All you need to do is add a little fitness routine to it, and it can help be all set for the day ahead.
Also read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Shares Variations Of Bridge Pose That Can Help Reduce Back Pain And Improve Digestion- Try Them Today!
The rolling routine which Kundra shares in the video below, not only helps in strengthening glutes, quads and core, but can also help in improving range of motion, deep breathing and digestive health.
Watch the video below to see how the routie is done. If you are suffering from constipation, acidity, bloating or any kinds of digestive distress, this routine can surely be of some help. What's more is that it can bring improvement in the body's athletic performance as well. One can see improvement in flexibility and agility with regular practice.
Also read: Indigestion, Constipation, Acidity & Bloating: 8 Diet & Lifestyle Tips To Your Rescue
However, if you've got lower back problems or have back pain, doing this asana may not be such a good idea. Try doing a few stretching exercises first and see if you are able to perform it. "People with lower back problems should not attempt this," Kundra asserts nonetheless.
This routine can be done as part of your evening workout today. Or, you can opt for doing it as part of your morning exercise routine. Do it and let us know it helped you!
Also read: Ayurveda Suggests These 5 Herbs For Better Metabolism, Digestion And Weight Loss
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.