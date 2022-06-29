Try This Drink That Can Fix Your Acidity Problems
Acidity can be a nagging problem in summer but you can fix it with this easy-to-make sherbet.
This hokum sherbet can reduce acidity and improve gut health
The summer season can worsen already existing digestive problems. Topping the chart of digestive issues is acidity. Acidity is a common condition that plagues the lives of several people. The condition gets worse during the hot months. If you suffer from acidity quite often, you don't always have to rely on medicines to solve the issue. In fact, traditional food ingredients carry the secret to solving acid reflux in the body. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares her insight in an Instagram post. She suggests a drink made with kokum and fig. These ingredients are super helpful to treat acidity.
Here's why kokum fig sherbet is helpful for acidity:
- Hydrocitric acid (HCA) is a major acid found in kokum, which suppresses fatty acid synthesis and induces weight loss.
- Basil seeds are known to detoxify your body and act as a stomach cleanser.
- Figs are a great way to boost your fibre intake and promote healthy bowel habits.
In order to make kokum fig sherbet, you'll need these ingredients:
1⁄2 cup semi-dried kokum
1⁄2 cup soaked fig
½ tsp ginger juice
Pinch of cumin seed powder
1 tsp soaked sabja seeds
2 cups water
Follow this method to make kokum fig sherbet:
1. Combine the semi-dried kokum and half a cup of water in a bowl, mix well and keep aside for 30 minutes
2. Strain the kokum water and keep it aside.
3. Blend the soaked kokum in a mixer using half the kokum water and blend till coarse. Keep aside.
4. Combine the remaining half kokum water and soaked fig in a small pan. Mix well while cooking on a medium flame for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.
5. Transfer the mixture into a deep bowl and let it cool completely.
6. Once cooled, add the coarse kokum mixture and mix thoroughly to combine all the goodness together. Strain and pour the syrup using a strainer.
7. Add the roasted cumin seeds powder, and ginger juice to enhance the flavour.
8. At the time of serving, add 2 tablespoons of this syrup along with soaked sabja seeds into a tall glass along with a three-fourth cup of chilled water.
Take care of your digestive system this summer with these nutritious foods and drinks.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
