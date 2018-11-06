Did You Know The Health Benefits Of These Seeds?
Coriander seeds can make the food a lot tastier but on the same page it can help you get healthier. Coriander seeds are well known for being used as home remedy to cure a disease. It's a herb which has wide range of benefits in keeping us healthy or to cure a disease.
Coriander seed is an undervalued herb, because of its untaught benefits
HIGHLIGHTS
- Coriander, commonly known as dhaniya, especially in our Indian kitchen
- Coriander seeds help in maintaining insulin level
- Consuming coriander seeds can help our body reduce bad cholesterol
Coriander, commonly known as dhaniya, especially in our Indian kitchen. In India, foods without coriander, which have a broad application in garnishing the dishes, and also in making a special kind of chutney (sauce) out of it, seems to be incomplete. But these uses of coriander are tip of the iceberg, the whole lot of its uses is still left. Though it's the most commonly used food ingredient in India, but anything used in our kitchen holds many other uses in its hands besides being used in food, and so has coriander seeds. Coriander seeds can make the food a lot tastier but on the same page it can help you get healthier. Coriander seeds are well known for being used as home remedy to cure a disease. It's a herb which has wide range of benefits in keeping us healthy or to cure a disease.
Coriander seed is an undervalued herb, because of its untaught benefits. It holds an excellent amount of nutrition value. They are rich in iron, manganese, magnesium and dietary fiber and vitamin C and K and protein. They have small yet good amount of calcium, phosphorous, potassium, thiamin, niacin and carotene. Below is the quantitative nutrition chart of coriander seeds:
Energy 404kcal
Fat 16.1 g
Protein 14.1 g
Phosphorus 370 mg
Calcium 630 mg
Iron 18 mg
Carbohydrates 54.2 g
Vitamin B1 0.2 mg
Vitamin A 1570 IU
Below are 10 most effective ways, how can consumption of coriander seeds can make you healthier or cure a disease:
1. Weight loss:
Coriander seeds proves to be very effective in losing weight bedicause of being rich in vitamins and minerals. Boil water with coriander seeds soaked in it and keep it for a night and sip water throughout, the next day.
2. Improve thyroid conditions:
Consumption of coriander seeds, like a coriander tea, smoothie, water or direct eating can help people suffering with hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism. Because of its richness in vitamins and minerals help in balancing the hormonal levels.
3. Anti-diabetic:
Coriander seeds help in maintaining insulin level and also reduces the glucose level in the blood. Diabetes can be controlled by soaking coriander seeds in water overnight and drinking it next day.
4. Treats smallpox:
Coriander seeds have antioxidant, antimicrobial and detoxifying properties in abundance. They help in strengthening the immune system and also are well known for reducing pain, itching and creating a soothing effect on the small pox areas. Intake of vitamin C has proven to be beneficial in this situation.
5. Prevents and treats anemia:
It's a disease which is caused by lack of iron in the blood, and holds the symptoms, such as heart palpitations, shortness of breath, extreme fatigue and decreased cognitive functioning. Coriander seeds can help one cure the disease and also enhances strength and energy and hence targeting the symptoms of anemia directly. Drink coriander tea as often as possible in order to cure anemia.
6. Helps in keeping skin healthy:
Skin problems like dryness, fungal infections and eczema can be cured by using coriander seeds, because of its antioxidant, anti-infection properties. Make a paste of coriander seeds with some water in it and mix it well with honey and apply on the infected areas.
7. Controls cholesterol:
Consuming coriander seeds can help our body reduce bad cholesterol and gain good cholesterol. Presence of vitamin C in coriander seeds helps in reducing bad cholesterol.
8. Improves cardiac health:
Coriander seeds proves to be beneficial in improving cardiac health and preventing the body from other heart diseases. Cardiac health can be improved by drinking coriander seeds soaked in water for at least 2-3 times a day.
9. Prevents abdominal pains:
Abdominal pains caused by menses can be prevented by coriander seeds. Consumption of coriander seed water amalgamated with sugar can help one reduce menstrual pain.
10. Treats and prevents conjunctivitis:
Presence of high antioxidant content in coriander seeds can help in treating red eye and other eye-related infections. By washing eyes as often as possible with boiled coriander water, after cooling down to the room temperature, can help in reducing the eye-related issues.
