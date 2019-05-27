Got Acne? Look Out For These 9 Most Effective Home Remedies
We all come across acne and our busy schedule restricts our chance to cure the same properly. Look out for these home remedies as they can help you to cure acne effectively.
Green tea can be an effective option to cure acne
HIGHLIGHTS
- Make a mask using honey and cinnamon
- Go for regular exfoliation
- Manage stress effectively by exercising
Acne is a skin condition which occurs when hair follicles get plugged with oil and dead skin cells. Acne is a common problem with a lot of people with a number of underlying causes behind it. Many people face frequent acne problem and look for quick remedies. From medicines prescribed by doctor to home remedies, there are various options available to cure acne. As each skin is different from one another, the treatment also differs from skin to skin. Let us look at some effective home remedies, you can go for treating acne.
Most effective home remedies to cure acne:
1. Apply apple cider vinegar: Apple cider vinegar is made out of unfiltered juice from pressed apples (fermented apple cider). Like other vinegars, apple cider vinegar is known for its ability to fight many types of bacteria and viruses. Apple cider vinegar contains several organic acids. This may help dry up the excess oil that causes acne in the first place.
Usage:
1. Mix 3 parts water and 1 part apple cider vinegar. For sensitive skin, use more water.
2. After cleansing, use a cotton ball to gently apply the mixture to the skin.
3. Let it sit for 5-20 seconds, rinse it with water and pat dry.
4. Repeat process 1-2 times per day.
Apple cider vinegar should always be used in small amounts and diluted with water, as the vinegar can cause burns and irritation.
2. Honey-cinnamon mask: Cinnamon and honey are an excellent source of antioxidants. Application of antioxidants to the skin can be more effective at reducing acne than retinoids and benzoyl peroxide.
Usage:
1. Mix 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 2 tablespoons honey together to form a paste.
2. Apply the mask to your face and leave it on for 10-15 minutes, after cleansing.
3. Rinse the mask off and pat your face.
Honey and cinnamon also have the ability to reduce inflammation and fight bacteria. These two factors can trigger acne.
Also read: Using These Combination Therapies Can Help Heal Acne
3. Green tea: Green tea is another source of high antioxidants you can go for. The flavonoids and tannins in green tea are known for reducing inflammation and fight bacteria, which are two main causes of acne.
Usage:
1. Steep green tea in boiling water for 3-4 minutes.
2. Allow tea to cool down.
3. Apply tea to skin (using a cotton ball) or pour into a spray bottle to spritz on.
4. Let it dry, then rinse with water and pat dry.
You can also go for creams and lotions that contain green tea.
4. Moisturisation with aloe vera: Aloe vera gel is known for its multiple medicinal usage. The gel is often added to creams, lotions, soaps and ointments. It's even used to treat rashes, abrasions, burns and other skin conditions. The plant also contains salicylic acid and sulfur, which are used extensively in the treatment of acne.
Usage
1. With a spoon, scrape the gel from the aloe plant.
2. Apply gel directly to clean skin as your moisturizer.
3. Repeat this 1-2 times per day, or as desired.
You can also buy aloe vera gel from the store, but ensure that it is pure aloe vera (the one without any added ingredients).
Also read: From Tanning To Acne And Wrinkles, The Many Benefits Of Safflower Oil Will Leave You Awestruck
5. Holy basil: Basil leaves have got healing effects such as anti-spasmodic, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It also supports hormone levels and healthy blood sugar. Your tulsi is a blood purifier, as it kills bacteria. This plays a significant role in curing acne.
Usage:
1. Use 2-3 teaspoons of dried basil leaves; add basil leaves to one cup of boiling water. Allow the water and basil leaves to boil for about 20 minutes. Cover the pot.
2. Remove the pot from the burner after twenty minutes of brewing and allow the home remedy acne treatment to cool.
3. Once it cools down, apply water from the basil tea acne treatment to the blemish on your skin. The healing properties in the basil tea are good for your skin as it can make your skin healthier and more radiant.
4. You can also apply basil leaves from the brew directly to your face (like a mask).
6. Regular exfoliation: Exfoliation is the process of removing top layer of dead skin cells. You can use a brush or scrub to remove the cells physically. Exfoliation is helpful as it removes the skin cells that clog up pores.
There are various products available in the market and online sites for exfoliation.
Also read: Hormonal Acne: Top Home Remedies And Characteristics To Watch Out For
7. Dairy cut back: Consumption of dairy products, drinking milk may cause hormonal changes, which can cause acne.
8. Exercise regularly: Exercise daily as it promotes healthy blood circulation. This increase in blood flow helps to nourish the skin cells, which may help to prevent and heal acne. Exercise also plays a role in hormone regulation. It can decrease anxiety and stress (which are factors that can contribute to the development of acne).
9. Reduce stress: The hormones released during periods of stress may increase skin inflammation, making acne worse. Cut down the stress with various exercises, go for yoga as it can be beneficial for your skin.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.