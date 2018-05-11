ASK OUR EXPERTS

Skin Burns: Top 10 Home Remedies

You might be trying several home remedies for skin burns. But how many of them were actually effective? Know the best ways of dealing with skin burns here...
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: May 11, 2018 05:07 IST
4-Min Read
These home remedies for skin burn will help in providing instant relief

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Do not apply coconut oil on skin burns
  2. Avoid applying toothpastes on skin burns
  3. Honey can help in healing skin burns

Skin burns can be of several types. From the ones you get from cooking to the ones you get from spending too much time under the sun. Some skin burns happen because of spilling hot coffee or tea on you. Burns are unpleasant and are known to be one of the most common household injuries. Burns are broadly divided into categories, where the first-degree burn is considered to be the least severe, second-degree burns affect deeper layers of skin, third-degree burns damage all layers of skin while fourth-degree burns maybe severe enough to affect joints and bones. First-degree skin burns cause only mild pain, swelling and redness. Second-degree burns can cause white, wet and shiny skin along with blisters. Third and fourth degree burns are considered as medical emergencies and can only be treated in the hospital.

 

skin

These home remedies can help in treating skin burns
Photo Credit: iStock

Read below to know some best home remedies for skin burns:

1. Do not pop your blisters

If you get blisters by skin burns, do get them checked by a doctor. Also, popping blisters can cause infections. No matter how tempting it may seem to you, never pop your blisters.

Also read: 7 Reasons For White Spots On Your Skin

2. Cool water

This should be your first go-to option in an instant. The moment you catch a skin burn, run for cool water and let the burn cool down for at least 20 minutes. Afterwards, wash the burned area with mild soap and water.

3. Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera is the ultimate cooling agent for skin burns of first degree. Studies say that aloe vera can effectively help in dealing with first and second degree burn. It is because of the anti-inflammatory properties of aloe vera that helps in soothing skin burns. It improves blood circulation. You can apply aloe vera gel extracted from aloe vera lead and apply directly on the burnt skin for effective results.
 

aloe vera gel

Aloe vera is known to be the ultimate cooling agent
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Antibiotic ointments

Antibiotic ointments can help in preventing infections caused by skin burns. In fact, antibacterial ointments should be a part of your first-aid box at all times. These creams are easily available at stores near you. After applying the cream on the burn skin, you can cover the area with a cling film or sterile dressing or cloth.

Also read: Protect Your Hands And Feet From Getting Sun Burnt With These Home Remedies

5. Pain relievers

While over-the-counter pain relievers aren't usually suggested because of their side-effects, you can have them in case your skin burn is painful. But make sure that you have them in the right dosages.

6. Honey

Honey has healing properties which can help in soothing skin burns if applied topically. Anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal and antibacterial properties of honey helps in healing skin burns quite effectively.
 

honey

Honey can help in healing skin burns
Photo Credit: iStock

7. Cool compresses

Cool compress refers to a process where you place cool cloth over the burnt area. This helps in relieving from pain and swelling. Cool compresses can be applied on skin burns in intervals of 5 to 15 minutes. However, avoid excessive cool compressing can it can lead to skin irritation.

8. Reduce exposure to the sun

Burnt skin can be very sensitive to the direct sunlight. Keep the burn skin covered with clothing from direct sunlight to avoid redness, skin irritation or worsening of the burn.

Also read: Top Ways Sunburn And Suntans Are Harming You

Things to keep in mind

In case of skin burns, there are somethings which you must avoid doing. Many home remedies are popular for skin burns, but that does not mean that all of them are effective.

1. Butter

Avoid applying butter on the burn as it can only worsen skin burn. Butter tends to retain heat and can inhibit growth of harmful bacteria on the burnt skin.
 

butter

Do not use butter for treating skin burns
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Toothpaste

Many people resort to toothpastes when they get a first-degree skin burn. However, there is no evidence that can prove effectiveness of toothpastes on skin. In fact, toothpaste could further increase irritation and cause infections.
 

toothpaste

Toothpastes can worsen skin burns
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Egg whites

Apart from increasing risk of bacterial infection, egg whites are also capable of causing allergic reactions on burnt skin.

4. Ice

We mentioned above that applying cool (not cold) water can help in healing of burnt skin. So, putting ice or very cold water on the skin can cause skin irritation on the burnt area. If not applied properly, ice can even cause a cold burn.

5. Coconut oil

Oils like coconut oil are considered to be healthy enough to be able to heal everything. But avoid putting coconut oil on burnt skin as it can retain heat and cause the skin to burn continuously. 
 

coconut oil

Coconut oil can retain heat in skin burns
Photo Credit: iStock

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

