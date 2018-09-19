ASK OUR EXPERTS

Add Tulsi To Your Diet To Boost Health: Expert

Add Tulsi To Your Diet To Boost Health: Expert

Tulsi is an excellent all-rounder when it comes to maintaining overall wellness. It prevents a multitude of ailments and is a great way to stay healthy naturally
  By: IANS  Updated: Sep 19, 2018 12:41 IST
2-Min Read
Add Tulsi To Your Diet To Boost Health: Expert

Tulsi is known as an effective combatant against stress

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Tulsi promotes mental wellness
  2. It helps in curbing stress and anxiety
  3. Tulsi is exceptionally effective in preventing respiratory infections

Integrating Tulsi (Ocimum tenuiflorum) to your diet may not only help you look good but can also boost your physical and mental health, says an Ayurveda expert. Various studies in the past have suggested that there are tangible benefits to physical and mental health after consuming Tulsi -- often been called "The Queen of Herbs". "Tulsi is an excellent all-rounder when it comes to maintaining overall wellness. It prevents a multitude of ailments and is a great way to stay healthy naturally," Shruthi Hegde, Ayurveda Expert at The Himalaya Drug Company, said in a statement.

The herb is known as an effective combatant against stress. It is an adaptogen (anti-stress agent) which is known to promote mental wellness. It also regulates cortisol (stress) levels and helps reduce anxiety and emotional stress.

Also read: Health Benefits Of Growing Tulsi (Basil) In Your House


"Regular consumption of Tulsi is beneficial in relaxing and calming the mind and offers many psychological benefits that include anti-depressant activity, positive effects on memory, and cognitive function," Hegde added.

Tulsi also provides relief from congestion in the lungs, as well as alleviates the symptoms of cold and fever.

Also read: Tulsi Tea: 7 Amazing Health Benefits

"Tulsi is exceptionally effective in preventing respiratory infections. It has antifungal, antiviral and antibacterial properties, which make this herb an excellent choice when it comes to preventing infections," the expert said.

The herb contains detoxifying properties and antioxidants which rejuvenate the skin. It aids in removing toxins responsible for causing pimples, thus helping in the treatment of acne and leading to a reduction in the occurrence of breakouts.

The herb leaves are effective in the treatment of oral infections. It is found to offer preventive properties to patients with periodontal diseases.

"One of the most effective and easiest ways of consuming this herb is including Tulsi supplement in your diet. By making Tulsi an integral part of your daily routine, you can help your system relax and your body function more effectively," the expert noted. 



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

