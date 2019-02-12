7 Natural Remedies For Rosacea Or Adult Acne: We Bet You Didn't Know These
Rosacea or adult acne can occur to anyone, but is more common fair-skinned middle age women. It causes redness on cheeks and nose. The redness can spread on your back, chest ears and forehead.
Rosacea usually affects people with fair skin
Reddened skin on cheeks and nose is referred to as rosacea or adult acne. Rosacea usually affects people with fair skin. The red blemishes caused by rosacea tend to become more common with age. Redness caused by this skin condition is likely to spread on your back, chest ears and forehead. Severe cases of rosacea can result in redness spreading to eyelids as well. It may produce tiny red pus-filled bumps on the skin. These bumps are likely to flare up for some time, and then diminish for a while.
Rosacea can occur to anyone, but is more common fair-skinned middle age women. According to MayoClinic, there is no cure for rosacea. However, there are some natural treatments that can help in reducing signs and symptoms of rosacea.
Natural remedies for rosacea
1. Coconut oil
Most skin conditions can be treated or made less severe with the help of coconut oil. Anti-inflammatory, moisturising and antioxidant properties of coconut oil can help in dealing with rosacea. Coconut oil can be applied directly on the skin affected by it.
2. Honey
Raw honey can be an effective natural remedy for dealing with rosacea. Honey helps the skin retain moisture. This helps in case of rosacea as dryness worsens the skin condition. Small amount of honey can be directly applied on the skin for effective results.
3. Aloe vera
Aloe vera is popular for its many benefits on the skin. Healthline lists aloe vera in its list of natural treatments for rosacea. Aloe vera gel from inner leaf of the plant can be topically applied on the skin affected by rosacea. Apply on a smaller area first to see if the gel suits your skin or not.
4. Chamomile
Chamomile can help in moisturising skin. It can be applied topically like aloe vera, on skin that is inflamed. Essential oil of chamomile, when diluted with a carrier oil, can also be applied for dealing with rosacea. You can also prepare chamomile tea, allow it to cool, apply it on skin or wash the affected skin with it.
5. Turmeric
Anti-inflammatory effect of turmeric on the skin can help in dealing with rosacea. Turmeric is a commonly used spice in most Indian cuisines. Besides, turmeric essential oil can also be used for rosacea treatment. Else, simply add some water to turmeric powder and form a paste. Apply it on the skin affected by rosacea.
6. Lavender essential oil
Essential oils can be effective in reducing severity of rosacea. According to healthline, lavender essential oil has been best-studied for treatment of rosacea. Lavender essential oil is quite easily available. All you need to do is dilute it in a carrier oil like coconout oil and apply on the skin. Make sure you do a patch test to see if it suits your skin or not.
7. Green tea
Antioxidant rich green tea can be helpful in treating rosacea. It helps in reducing inflammation, thus making rosacea less severe. Green tea can be applied on the skin as a compress. The beverage has gained immense popularity for its weight loss and other health benefits. Read here to know the many benefits of including green tea in your diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
