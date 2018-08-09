Dairy: Is It Good Or Bad For You?
The health quotient of dairy products has been vastly debated. Srishty Saini clears all doubts about dairy products and tell if it is healthy to consume dairy products or not.
Dairy contains good amount of calcium for strong bones
HIGHLIGHTS
- Dairy products are good for bone health
- The reduce inflammation
- Milk is good for the skin
There is a lot of confusion about dairy products these days. Their health quotient is questioned by many people now. In such a scenario, it becomes pretty much obvious that anyone will be puzzled to put dairy products in their shopping cart. Therefore, in this article, we to talk about dairy and if its good or bad for you, so that you can make a clear choice from next time. Dairy products are categorised as nutritious because they contain protein, fatty acids and all other micronutrients required by a human body. But the nutrients composition varies in between types of dairy products, depending on the consistency of every product.
Read below to know if dairy is good or bad for you:
1. Consume dairy for a balanced diet
It is because of nutritional value of dairy that it is included as a staple part of the diet around the world. Adding dairy in your daily diet helps in making it a balanced and ideal diet as its a natural source of essential nutrients such as vitamin A, B12, D, carbohydrates, calcium, selenium, phosphorus, zinc, protein, magnesium and riboflavin.
Also read: Dairy Plus These 5 Foods Are Your Key To Stronger Bones
2. Dairy products are good for bone health
As a superfood, dairy aids bone health. It is the best source of calcium to be included in your diet plan. Including dairy in your diet lowers risk of fractures and improves bone density. Dairy is also rich in protein and phosphorus. Both these minerals are beneficial for bone health.
Also read: 5 Dairy Products You Can Eat If You Are Lactose Intolerant
3. Dairy products reduce inflammation
In several studies, it has been proven that those who consumed dairy had less inflammation, less belly fat, improved insulin sensitivity, lower triglycerides, and 62% lower risk of type 2 diabetes. A full glass of milk is stocked up with vitamins A and B for good eyesight. It increases red blood cells in your body, it gives you potassium for proper nerve function, carbohydrates for vitality and energy, magnesium for muscular function, phosphorous for energy release, and proteins for body repair and growth. Also, it keeps your body functioning at optimal level as you get older.
Also read: These Are The Best Dairy-Free Sources Of Calcium For Your Lactose Intolerant Child
4. Good for skin
Milk, when mixed with honey, can be used for bathing purposes. It is known to give a soft and beautiful texture to your skin. For thousands of years, this was in practice for fair and smooth complexion. Use of milk has also been proven for treating dry skin, so in case you have a dry skin, apply milk on your face and leave it on for around 15 minutes and then wash it off with cold water. Lactic acid in milk helps in removing dead skin cells, thereby rejuvenating your skin and keeping it fresh. Due to its rich content of vitamin A, milk proves to be beneficial for enhancing skin. Because of potential amount of antioxidants, milk helps to eliminate free radicals that are partially responsible for aging which causes spots and wrinkles.
So, by the end your confusion surrounding to dairy products might be clear and from next it would be easier for you to choose your favourite dairy products. But always go for the cow milk (low-fat milk) when out for the grocery shopping, as consumption of buffalo milk (full fat milk) leads to increase fat and cholesterol levels including risk of acidity. Therefore, when it comes to dairy products, don't cut it down from your diet. Just be a little conscious about full-fat and low-fat dairy products while purchasing.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.