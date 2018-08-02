Antisocial Personality Disorder: Everything You Need To Know
The antisocial personality disorder is amental condition in which aperson consistently shows disinterest in distinguishing betweenright andwrong. Here's what you need to know.
People with antisocial personality disorder fail to exhibit emotions or feelings towards others
HIGHLIGHTS
- Antisocial personality disorder may lead to bipolar disorder, anxiety
- People with this disorder tend to get violent
- Indecisiveness, ignorance, irritability are symptoms of this disorder
The antisocial personality disorder is a mental condition in which a person consistently shows disinterest in distinguishing between right and wrong. People suffering from such a disorder are unable to exhibit emotions or feelings towards others. These people feel uncomfortable in communicating or seeking help. This makes it difficult for them to have close friends. This disorder has enormous negative impacts not only on the person who is suffering from it but also on the family and friends who have to deal with the patient and his or her disorder. People suffering from the antisocial disorder are sometimes referred to as 'sociopaths', but most of the psychologists or the therapists avoid using such terms during the diagnosis of the disorder. The antisocial disorder is an infirmity which may result in many other mental health conditions.
Also read: If You Have These Personality Traits, You Are Most Likely To Suffer From Anxiety
These mental infirmities include:
- Bipolar disorder
- Anxiety
- Depression
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Schizotypal personality disorder
Most of these disorders can be treated and prevented with the help of medications or therapies. People with this kind of disorder are more likely to be dependent on alcohol, smoke, and other illegal drugs easily. They are found to be at a higher risk of liver diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, and arthritis.
Consequences of the antisocial disorder are:
1. People with the antisocial personality disorder may cause harm to their family or friends intentionally or unintentionally. The caregivers of these people might have to undergo a lot of stress because of a great deal of responsibility lying on their shoulders. These caregivers sometimes show symptoms of depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress. This disorder is challenging for both the parties- the one suffering from it and the one who takes care of the person with this disorder.
2. The other more serious consequence of the antisocial disorder is a violent and non-conforming behavior on the part of the person suffering from it.
3. The professional life of the people with the antisocial personality disorder keeps fluctuating because of their behavioral changes.
4. As an outcome of this disease, people find it difficult to stick on to one thing and even find it difficult to maintain a healthy relationship.
Also read: Your Food Preference Speaks Volumes About Your Personality, Know Yours
Symptoms of antisocial personality disorder
There are no specific symptoms of this condition, but the most common symptoms shown by the people with this disorder:
- Difficulty in differentiating between right or wrong
- Behaves cynical or showing disrespect to others
- Lack of empathy for others
- Indecisiveness
- Poor or brutal relationships
- Arrogance and irritability
- Persistent lying
- Aggressiveness
- Ignorance
- The absence of remorse
Photo Credit: iStock
The antisocial personality disorder is seen more often in males than females. Also, we can say that the risk of antisocial personality disorder is indirectly proportional to age. The risk of antisocial personality disorder decreases with age. For instance, people in their 20s are at higher risk for this disorder than the people in their 50s. It is not seen in children and teenagers.
Also read: Top 10 Anxiety Triggers You Must Know
Treatments options for antisocial personality disorder
People with the antisocial personality disorder might not be open to taking the doctor's advice as they mostly do not believe in taking help. Though the antisocial personality disorder is challenging to treat, it can indeed be treated. It completely depends on the person, his or her willingness to participate, the willpower and the severity of symptoms experienced.
1. Psychotherapy
Therapies like anger and violence management, talk therapy, scream therapy, treatments for drug abuse and many other therapies are suggested by doctors to the patients according to their present situation.
2. Medications
Doctors can prescribe some medications according to the patient's needs and condition.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.