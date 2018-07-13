Foods You Should Eat For Alcohol Detoxification
Alcohol detoxification: Alcohol is a serious health hazard and when one gets addicted to it. Eating the right kind of foods can help you on your path to detoxification and recovery.
Alcohol addiction is bad for health
- Alcohol addiction can lead to serious health hazards
- Alcohol detoxification symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, etc
- Healthy food can help fight against the effects of alcohol withdrawal
Alcohol is a serious health hazard and when one gets addicted to it, one willingly pushes himself or herself into a well of health problems. Only few manage to take up the herculean task of giving up on alcohol addiction. Yes, it takes a great deal of conviction to get one to quit alcohol. But the next most important step is to know how to detoxify yourself from all the harmful chemicals you piled up in your body due to alcohol. Alcohol detoxification symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, irritability, insomnia, fatigue and tremors. You might feel that medicinal drugs and therapies are the answer. But here's some good news; you can detoxify yourself from alcohol with the help of nutrition as well. Eating the right kind of foods can help you on your path to detoxification and recovery. They can help you gather the nutrients which your body lost due to excessive consumption of alcohol. However, proper diet is not the only thing you need to take. It should be accompanied by medical care, proper sleep and exercise. Healthy food can be your fuel to fight the effects of alcohol withdrawal.
Here are 5 healthy foods which will help you through alcohol detoxification:
1. Fruits and vegetables
To begin with, it is important for you to fill up on nutritious fruits and vegetables. The high-fibre content of fruits and vegetables will help you digest these foods faster. These foods are a rich source of vitamins, proteins, minerals and healthy fats. When a person goes through alcohol detoxification, he or she craves for sweet foods. This craving can be met with the help of fruits due to their natural sugars. However, too much of these might not be beneficial for someone who is going through an alcohol detox. Citrus fruits like raspberries and strawberries should be eaten. Vitamin C in these fruits will help you strengthen your immune system to quite an extent and make recovery easier for you.
2. Low-fat foods
A low-fat and high-protein diet speeds up the recovery process for people going through alcohol detoxification. In the initial few days, these people may experience loss of appetite. But eventually, their appetite comes back to normal and this period is when overeating is quite a possibility. Low-fat foods should be given in this case; they can help the person recover faster. Such foods reduce the risk of a relapse.
3. High-protein diet
Lean protein like fish, lean beef and skinless poultry can be quite beneficial for people going through alcohol detoxification. When the low-appetite phase comes to an end, high-protein diet should be given to alcoholics. It keeps hunger pangs under control and speeds up the recovery process. Low-fat dairy products like toned and double toned milk should be given to people going through detox. Keep a tab on how much protein is given though, too much protein can put pressure on the kidneys.
4. Whole grains
Whole grains like beans, pastas, breads, oatmeal, brown rice and barley should be included in the diet of people going through alcohol detoxification. A good source of fibre, these foods can play an important role in the quick recovery of alcohol addicts. Opt for whole grains instead of refined grains because of their low-fat content. Fibre in these foods promote a sense of fullness and do not mess with digestive health either.
5. Fluids
Eating healthy food plays an important role in alcohol detoxification, but more than that, it is important for a person to keep him or herself hydrated at all times. Fresh fruit juice, skimmed milk and lots of water should be consumed. You might have to pee too often but that's how your body flushes out toxins.
