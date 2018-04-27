ASK OUR EXPERTS

Depression: 8 Early Signs And Symptoms

Depression: 8 Early Signs And Symptoms

Depression is not the same thing as sadness. Here's a list of the 7 early signs of depression.
  Updated: Apr 27, 2018
Depression: 8 Early Signs And Symptoms

Some people describe depression as a black hole which they just can't get out of

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. People describe depression as a black hole which they cant get out of
  2. Low sex drive is a symptom of depression
  3. Depression has a different impact on both sexes

It is normal to feel blue once in a while. If you have experienced a distressing incident like losing your job or a loved one, it is natural to feel sad. This is not the same thing as depression. Depression is a mood disorder when feelings of unhappiness, loss, sadness and anger start to affect the daily life activities of a person. It is also known as clinical or major depression. This condition is a serious illness which can last for a week, a month or perhaps a year. It may not have many physical symptoms, but trust us; the impact it can have on your mental health is quite serious and just can't be ignored. And the worst part is that it is not that easy to escape! Some people describe depression as a black hole which they just can't get out of. There comes a point where you start feeling lifeless.

Also read: How To Get Rid Of Depression? Tips To Help Treat Depression

So before you find yourselves or any other loved one inside that dark hole, watch out for these early symptoms of depression.

1. Hopeless outlook towards life

Clinical depression is a disorders which changes your outlook towards life altogether. You start looking at things in a hopeless manner. You stop believing that things will get better. A helpless outlook towards life is one of the early signs of depression. This could be backed by hopelessness, self-hate and inappropriate guilt.

 
depressionDepression early signs: Depression is not the same as sadness

2. Loss of interest

Every person builds interests in some activities in life. Something which you love doing and it makes you happy. When you are moving towards depression, you lose interest in all those things. Loss of interest in favorite activities is an early sign of major depression. This could also affect your sex life. Low sex drive is a symptom of depression.

Also read: Are You Simply Bored Or Is It Depression? Know The Difference

3. Fatigue and sleep problems

One of the reasons why you lose interest in your favorite activities could be due to excess fatigue. Depression is backed by a sense of tiredness and excessive fatigue. Lack of energy is a debilitating sign of depression. Due to this, you may start sleeping too much and vice versa. Depression can either make you sleep too much or it can make you an insomniac. Lack of sleep could lead to anxiety.

4. Irritability in men

Depression has a different impact on both sexes. In men, depression may lead to irritability, misplaced anger or substance abuse. Depression in men is worse because it usually goes undiagnosed.

 
depressionDepression early signs: Depression may lead to changes in appetite
Also read: 5 Herbs And Supplements To Curb Anxiety And Depression
 
5. Guilt

People with major depression may deal with excessive guilt for petty things. They feel helpless and worthless and become extremely critical of themselves. They start measuring their self-worth from another person's point-of-view. They may even experience depression as a sign of weakness.

6. Changes in appetite

You may either feel very hungry or you may stop eating altogether. This may also result in weight fluctuations. Those who start eating too much will gain weight and those with a complete loss of appetite will lose weight. One way of diagnosing depression is to check if these dietary changes are intentional or not. If they are not, then it is due to depression.

 
depressionDepression early signs: Depression affects both sexes differently
 
Also read: World Health Day 2017: 10 Signs Of Depression

7. Uncontrollable emotions

Depression may cause mood swings. One moment you are happy, and then suddenly you burst into tears. You emotions can change within a couple of minutes. And these changes are prompted by no external force. It is solely due to your emotions.

8. Suicidal thoughts

Thoughts of self-harm may start affecting a depressed person. Depression, in some extreme cases, is linked to suicide. A person dealing with major or clinical depression may start looking towards death. This is one of the most serious symptoms of depression and must not be ignored at any cost. If you are experiencing these symptoms of if you see a loved one moving towards that direction, you must seek help immediately.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



