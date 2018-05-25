Benefits Of Cycling: 5 Mental Health Benefits Of Cycling You Simply Cannot Miss
Cycling has always been fitness and environment-friendly. But keeping the fitness benefits of cycling aside, this article will talk about the mental health benefits of cycling.
A quick session of cycling can help you beat stress
HIGHLIGHTS
- 10 minutes of cycling is good enough to make you happier
- Cycling help you balance cortisol and adrenaline levels in the body
- Cycling induces a sense of positivity, self-esteem and self-confidence
Mechanical scooters and cars haven't been around that long. Before them, there were bicycles. And there used to be a time when your bicycle used to be your ride to school, to your friend's place and most places that you visited. That ride used to be absolute bliss. And the best part was that it was both fun and kept you fit and healthy as well. Little did we realize what we were giving up when we shifted from bicycles to scooters! Cycling has always been fitness and environment-friendly. But keeping the fitness benefits of cycling aside, this article will talk about the mental health benefits of cycling. Yes, not many people are aware of the mental health benefits of cycling. While your work and studies fill your mind with stress, a quick session of cycling can help you beat that stress. And when you simply wish to take a break and breathe in some fresh air, again, half an hour of cycling could be the answer.
So let's take a closer look at the mental health benefits of cycling, they will surely make you fall in love with this exercise!
1. Cycling makes you feel happy
It has been well established that cycling enhances mood, however, there is more to it. If you wish to keep behind some of that stress and smile freely, go out for a quick ride on your bicycle. 10 minutes of cycling is good enough to make you happier. When you cycle, your body releases Serotonin and endorphins, the happy hormones. These hormones induce a sense of positivity and kill the pain perception as well. This exercise is recognized as one of the best forms of workout which release happy hormones in the body. Make the most of this mental health benefit of cycling!
2. Cycling releases anxiety and stress
Another important mental health benefit of cycling is relief from anxiety and stress. Cycling help you balance cortisol and adrenaline levels in the body. When the perfect balance between these two is attained, stress is reduced. This is perhaps one of the healthiest ways to deal with stress. This calming activity allows your brain to focus on breathing and peddling. These two become the prime focus and that in turn, shifts your focus from all sorts of negativity and anxiety. This mental health benefit of cycling is worth tying!
3. Helps you boost your confidence
You may find this absurd, but cycling really does boost your self-confidence. While cycling, your body releases the serotonin mood neurotransmitter and this helps you stay stable and confident both physically and emotionally. Cycling induces positivity, self-esteem and self-confidence. Besides this, it allows you to get a perfectly shaped body which is also an important self-confidence booster.
4. It helps you sleep better
We all know what lack of sleep can do to use both mentally and physically. Exercising contributes to sound sleep. It releases the human growth hormone which allows repair and restoration function in people who have long working hours which make it tough for them to sleep. Cycling is one of the best exercises to induce better quality of sleep. Another mental health benefit of cycling noted.
5. It helps you fight mental health disorders like depression
Last but definitely not the least, cycling helps you fight mental health disorders like depression. Exercising surely is a great way to keep depression at bay and the best form of exercise for this is cycling. This form of workout is more effective that psychotherapy and anti-depressants. If you or someone in your family is dealing with this condition, we recommend 20 to 30 minutes of cycling every day. This will help you keep those negative and disabling thoughts away.
