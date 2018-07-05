ASK OUR EXPERTS

If You Have These Personality Traits, You Are Most Likely To Suffer From Anxiety

Anxiety is a state characterized by feelings of tension. Studies have shown that people who suffer from various anxiety disorders show similar personality traits.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jul 5, 2018 01:17 IST
4-Min Read
Anxiety is one of the most common disorders affecting people worldwide

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Overthinking is a horrific personality trait that could lead to anxiety
  2. Too much anxiety can affect the cognitive development of a person
  3. People with anxiety tend to create scenarios in their head
Anxiety is a state characterized by feelings of tension. Mild anxiety is vague and discomforting; but too much anxiety can turn into a disorder that affects total cognitive development of a person. Anxiety is one of the most common disorders affecting people worldwide. Feelings of anxiety are most likely to arise when the reaction of situation is not the same as expected. It can be accompanied by physical symptoms such as nausea and high blood pressure. Studies have shown that people who suffer from various anxiety disorders show some similarities in their personality. These personality traits can also make existing anxiety worse. Some characteristics that you possess may point towards a risk of developing an anxiety disorder. Therefore, it is necessary for you to know if you suffer from the disorder or not and should accordingly seek treatment for it. All anxiety disorders can be treated effectively. 
 
 
anxiety

Anxiety is one of the most common disorders affecting people worldwide



Also read: 6 Types Of Anxiety Disorders You Must Know About​

Here are 7 personality traits strongly linked to an increased risk of anxiety disorders: 

1. Overthinking

Overthinking is a horrid part of personality that points towards an anxiety disorder. Anxiety and overthinking are partners in crime. When you overthink every decision and every move you or people around you make, it leads to anxiety. Overthinking includes obsessing over what you said, did not say or should say. Anxiety makes us overthink and over-analyse everything, and the consequences of overthinking is never pretty.

2. Perfectionism

The reason perfectionism is associated with anxiety is that anxiety makes us want everything to be perfect in the messy world around us. Perfectionism is not the desire to do well, instead, perfection is the desire to do the perfect job. Anxiety and perfectionism make each other worse. Even a tiny mistake can make a person anxious and make them fear mistakes. To achieve perfectionism, a person will spend more time on a task than is required. Two types of anxiety disorders associated with perfectionism are generalized anxiety disorder and social anxiety disorder.

Also read: 7 Signs You Might Have a High Functioning Anxiety Disorder: Know The Symptoms

3. Resistance to change

Resistance to change is a common personality trait seen in people who suffer from anxiety. Those suffering from anxiety usually find themselves worrying about change in their lifestyle. They start feeling anxious when it comes to trying something new. Anxiety forces a person to focus on the possible negative outcomes that might come with the change. For them, a small change might mean stepping out of their comfort zone.
 

 
anxiety

It is difficult for people suffering with anxiety to go accept
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Empathy

People suffering from anxiety are often empathetic. They always want to make people around them feel good about themselves. High levels of anxiety can influence the levels of empathy. People with high level of empathy have a strong desire to make everything better. Their consideration of what others think can make them obsess about their social interactions, cause them to feel guilty or embarrassed about small mistakes.

Also read: Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD): Causes, Symptoms And Treatments

5. Irritability

Irritability and anxiety are strongly associated. Those suffering with extreme anxiety get irritable and upset too easily. People suffering from anxiety feel irritated due to living in a constant state of worry. The outside world seems to be intrusive and agitating. When such symptoms prevail, it is important to seek help.

6. Extreme imagination

Not everyone with imagination is prone to anxiety disorders, but when the imagination is extremely intricate it becomes a symptom of anxiety. People with anxiety tend to create scenarios in their head. When these scenarios aren't fulfilled, or the situation doesn't seem to go as they planned, a state of anxiety prevails.

 

 
thinking

Not everyone with imagination is prone to anxiety disorders, but when the imagination is extremely intricate it becomes a symptom of anxiety
Photo Credit: iStock

7. Avoidance

Avoidance is a personality trait that relates to anxiety. People with anxiety are likely to avoid things that cause them stress. Instead of dealing with difficult situation, they tend to run away from it. This way, one tries to avoid which in turn makes them even more anxious. It becomes a vicious cycle. 

Also read: Depression: 8 Early Signs And Symptoms

