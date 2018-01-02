Your Food Preference Speaks Volumes About Your Personality, Know Yours
So what do your prefer?
Your taste says so much about your personality, what's yours?
HIGHLIGHTS
- A study shows that psychopaths prefer bitter food
- Thrill seekers are more likely to prefer spicy foods
- People who are under stress and anxiety prefer citrusy flavours
Your diet speaks volumes about your health. But more than that, it speaks much more about your mindset. Yes! A study shows that psychopaths prefer bitter food. At the Innsbruck University, researchers from Austria conducted a study where they discovered that people who enjoyed bitter food had some undesirable traits like psychotism, narcissism and sadism, more than a few. This study included 953 participants who were asked to rate different foods and drinks on a 6-point scale. These foods included sour, bitter, salty and sweet treats.
Participants were also asked to answer simple personality-based questionnaire to check their emotional stability levels and their daily tendency towards sadism. It showed that people who preferred bitter flavor food and drinks had more antisocial tendencies.
People who enjoyed the bitter flavoured treats had more negative traits like sadism and narcissism. So yes, when you go for a dark chocolate, espresso or a gin, remember what it says about your personality.
Ever wondered what your food preference says about your personality?
1. Thrill seekers are more likely to prefer spicy foods.
2. People who look for smaller rewards and quick gratification prefer salty foods.
3. Perfectionist kind of people prefers crunchy foods.
4. Judgmental and harsh people prefer sour foods.
5. People who are under stress and anxiety prefer citrusy flavours.
6. People who are open to experiencing new things in life prefer exotic flavours.
7. A sweet tooth means that you are a person who wishes to help others around you.
8. Comforting carbs are preferred by serious people who like staying within their lines.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------