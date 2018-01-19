This Is How Ginger Juice Can Help Lose Weight And Boost Immunity
And here's why ginger juice should be a part of your diet!
Drink ginger juice daily, its healthy!
HIGHLIGHTS
- The best way to add ginger to your diet is by drinking ginger juice
- This nutrient rich beverage strengthens your immune system
- Drink two glasses of ginger juice everyday for a month to cut belly fat
Ginger, the root solution for a number of health issues, is popular for its weight loss benefits. It is considered as the most effective food for weight loss, more than any other dietary supplement. And the best part is that it is a natural remedy, hence eliminating the risk of side effects. You can include ginger in your diet in a number of ways. But the best way to do so is by drinking it in the form of ginger juice.
This nutrient rich beverage strengthens your immune system and keeps it free from all ailments. Besides this, its vitamins and minerals can work wonders in fighting chronic diseases and conditions. So ginger juice is a drink that offers two-fold health benefits to you, from cutting body fat to strengthening your internal. So let's cut to the chase and learn how to prepare this super-drink of health benefits.
Preparation
- To prepare ginger juice, you need fresh ginger, cheese cloth and a bowl of water.
- Chop a few pieces of ginger
- Add these pieces to one and half litres of boiling water
- Boil till ginger turns soft
- Now strain the drink through a cheese cloth and allow it to cool
Dosage
One of two glasses of this drink everyday for a month will help you cut belly fat considerably. Not only this, your body will be host to a plethora of health benefits like:
1. Regulating cholesterol
2. Relieving menstrual cramps
3. Treating nausea and motion sickness
4. Treating piles
5. Boosting blood flow
6. Regulating blood sugar levels
7. Treating headaches and migraine
8. Controlling the spread of cancer cells
9. Detox the body
10. Boost overall health
11. Strengthening teeth and bones
12. Prevent ageing
13. Protecting the body from free radicals
One drink and such a wide range of health benefits, that's ginger juice for you!
