This Is How Ginger Juice Can Help Lose Weight And Boost Immunity

This Is How Ginger Juice Can Help Lose Weight And Boost Immunity

And here's why ginger juice should be a part of your diet!
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Jan 19, 2018 01:04 IST
This Is How Ginger Juice Can Help Lose Weight And Boost Immunity

Drink ginger juice daily, its healthy!

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. The best way to add ginger to your diet is by drinking ginger juice
  2. This nutrient rich beverage strengthens your immune system
  3. Drink two glasses of ginger juice everyday for a month to cut belly fat

Ginger, the root solution for a number of health issues, is popular for its weight loss benefits. It is considered as the most effective food for weight loss, more than any other dietary supplement. And the best part is that it is a natural remedy, hence eliminating the risk of side effects. You can include ginger in your diet in a number of ways. But the best way to do so is by drinking it in the form of ginger juice.

This nutrient rich beverage strengthens your immune system and keeps it free from all ailments. Besides this, its vitamins and minerals can work wonders in fighting chronic diseases and conditions. So ginger juice is a drink that offers two-fold health benefits to you, from cutting body fat to strengthening your internal. So let's cut to the chase and learn how to prepare this super-drink of health benefits.

Photo Credit: iStock



Also read: 7 Miraculous Health Benefits Of Ginger Water

Preparation

  • To prepare ginger juice, you need fresh ginger, cheese cloth and a bowl of water.
  • Chop a few pieces of ginger
  • Add these pieces to one and half litres of boiling water
  • Boil till ginger turns soft
  • Now strain the drink through a cheese cloth and allow it to cool
Also read: Avoid Ginger If You Are Dealing With Any Of These Health Conditions​
 
Photo Credit: iStock

Dosage

One of two glasses of this drink everyday for a month will help you cut belly fat considerably. Not only this, your body will be host to a plethora of health benefits like:

1. Regulating cholesterol

2. Relieving menstrual cramps

3. Treating nausea and motion sickness

4. Treating piles

5. Boosting blood flow

6. Regulating blood sugar levels

7. Treating headaches and migraine

8. Controlling the spread of cancer cells

9. Detox the body

10. Boost overall health

11. Strengthening teeth and bones

12. Prevent ageing

13. Protecting the body from free radicals

One drink and such a wide range of health benefits, that's ginger juice for you!



