Signs And Symptoms Of Immune Deficiency In Children

The immune system is a child's first line of defence against infections and diseases. But when this system doesn't function properly, it can lead to immune deficiency, a condition where the body is less capable of fighting off bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens. Children with immune deficiencies often suffer from recurrent infections, slow recovery, and other alarming signs that parents must watch for. According to the American Academy of Paediatrics (AAP) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), early diagnosis and proper care can significantly improve quality of life in such children. Here's how you can recognise the symptoms and act early.
Recognising early signs of immune deficiency in children
Immune deficiencies can be primary (genetic) or secondary (acquired) and may manifest as repeated infections, growth issues, and delayed healing. Early identification is key to managing complications effectively.
1. Frequent or recurrent infections
Children with immune deficiency may include the following health conditions. These infections may not respond well to standard treatments and might return shortly after finishing antibiotics.
a. Get more than eight ear infections in a year
b. Have two or more serious sinus infections within a year
c. Suffer from recurrent pneumonia, bronchitis, or skin infections
2. Infections that are unusually severe or long-lasting
While it's normal for children to fall ill occasionally, infections such as these are red flags. For instance, a simple cold turning into pneumonia every time should not be ignored.
a. Last much longer than expected
b. Require hospitalisation
c. Lead to complications such as sepsis or organ damage
3. Poor weight gain or growth delays
Children with immune deficiency often have trouble thriving. Common signs include the following. This happens because their bodies are constantly fighting infections, using up energy meant for growth.
a. Failure to gain weight or grow at a normal pace
b. Low appetite
c. Delayed developmental milestones
4. Persistent diarrhoea or gastrointestinal issues
Chronic diarrhoea, bloating, or stomach cramps could be signs of gastrointestinal infection or inflammation caused by a compromised immune system. In immune-deficient children, these problems may include the following.
a. Last for weeks
b. Be unresponsive to regular medications
c. Lead to malabsorption and dehydration
5. Family history of immune deficiency
A family history of primary immunodeficiency diseases (PIDs) may suggest a higher genetic risk. Some of the common inherited conditions include the following. Early genetic counselling and testing can help detect these conditions before severe symptoms develop.
a. Common variable immunodeficiency (CVID)
b. Severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID)
c. X-linked agammaglobulinemia
6. Delayed wound healing
If cuts and scrapes take unusually long to heal or become infected often, it may be a sign that the child's immune response is sluggish or impaired. Such wounds may also appear inflamed or produce pus without healing over time.
7. Need for frequent antibiotics or IV treatment
Requiring multiple rounds of antibiotics in a year or needing intravenous antibiotics for relatively minor infections suggests the immune system isn't functioning effectively.
When to seek medical help
If your child shows two or more of the signs above, consult a paediatric immunologist. Doctors may recommend the following tips for parents. The Jeffrey Modell Foundation also provides a list of “10 Warning Signs of Primary Immunodeficiency” which include many of the symptoms mentioned above.
a. Blood tests to evaluate immune cell counts
b. Immunoglobulin level assessment
c. Genetic screening for inherited conditions
Immune deficiency in children, if left unaddressed, can lead to severe and chronic health complications. Early recognition of symptoms, such as repeated infections, slow growth, and prolonged illnesses, can pave the way for effective treatment. According to WHO and paediatric experts, timely diagnosis and medical guidance can help children with immune deficiencies lead healthier, more active lives with the right support.
