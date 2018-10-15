This Homemade Immunity Boosting Powder Is All You Need To Stay Healthy:Luke Coutinho Tells Us How To Make It At Home
To strengthen your immune system and there are certain foods, herbs and spices that specifically help in building a strong immunity.
Try this simple and healthy immunity boosting powder at home
- People who have a weak immunity system tend to fall sick more frequently
- Immunity boosting powder is high in vitamin C and antioxidants
- The powder can be a healthy alternative to garam masala as well
Our immune system is made up of special organs, cells and chemicals that help fight infection and prevent certain diseases. The essential parts of the immune system are white blood cells, antibodies, the spleen, the complement system, lymphatic system, thymus and the bone marrow as they play an important role in fighting infection. People who have a weak immunity system tend to fall sick more frequently. Therefore, it is often advised to strengthen your immune system and there are certain foods, herbs and spices that specifically help in building a strong immunity.
Celeb health coach Luke Coutinho in his recent Instagram post tells us how to make a simple and extremely nutritious immunity boosting powder. This homemade immunity boosting powder helps maintaining your health and shortens the duration of your cold and flu. The powder is made up of seven herbs and spices which are found in almost every Indian household. The seven ingredients that go into this delicious yet healthy powder are: organic turmeric powder (seven tablespoons), cumin seeds (four tablespoons), coriander seeds (four tablespoons), fennel seeds (seven tablespoons), dry ginger powder (two tablespoons), whole black pepper (two tablespoon), cinnamon powder(half tablespoon) and cardamom(three tablespoon).
This homemade immunity boosting powder can help stimulate and boost your immunity. The antimicrobial and antibacterial properties make it great for treating and preventing the common cold, cough and flu. As an added benefit, it is high in vitamin C and antioxidants. Feeding your body with certain local and seasonal foods may help keep your immune system strong. If you are looking for ways to prevent winter colds and flu and keep your body warm, your first step should be preparing this immunity powder which is loaded with essential nutrients and vitamins.
Here's how you can make this immunity boosting powder:
Keep the turmeric powder and dry ginger powder in a separate bowl. Do not roast the turmeric powder and dry ginger powder. You can roast the remaining ingredients on a slow flame till you get a nice aroma. Make sure you do not burn these spices. After roasting keep them for a while. Let them cool. Once these spices are cooled grind them into a fine and smooth powder. You can now add dry ginger powder and turmeric to it. Mix it all in and store in a air tight steel or glass jar.
You can consume this powder either as a seasoning in food or everyday with water. The powder can be a healthy alternative to garam masala as well. You can even heat one tablespoon of ghee and add half a tablespoon of the powder to the ghee. Make a thick paste and you can consume this every day in the morning. The powder can be consumed by adults as well children for better immunity and overall health. He further suggests to carry this powder whenever you travel as immunity is everything when it comes to prevention and healing.
Things to keep in mind:
- If you are on a medication, you should ask the doctor before consuming it
- If your body heats quickly adjust the dosage
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach, Integrative Medicine)
