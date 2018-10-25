Farhan Akhtar's Knee Injury Does Not Stop Him From Exercising: Read To Know If It Is Safe To Exercise With An Injury
Farhan Akhtar's fitness trainer Samir Jaura shares a video where the former is exercising with a knee injury. Kudos to Farhan's determination for exercising even when injured! But is this a safe thing to do?
Farhan Akhtar was seen doing a strength training exercise in Samir Jaura's Instagram video
Actor Farhan Akhtar can be relied on for occasional fitspiration. It is kind of difficult to forget how he hard he worked for his role in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. It is just recently that Farhan unveiled the first look of Mirzapur, an upcoming web series which is he co-producing along with Ritesh Sidhwani. In this article, we take a look at what is that Farhan does to stay fit and in shape. Fitness trainer Samir Jaura, in one his videos on Instagram, shared a video of Farhan Akhtar performing a strength training exercise.
In the caption of his post, Samir mentions that Farhan Akhtar was back to his exercise routine only a day after a knee injury. "Training a day after a knee surgery. Determination to a whole new level. Kudos," writes Samir in the caption of his post.
A person thinks multiple times about when to begin exercising or get back to a disciplined exercise routine. The fear of worsening the injury, damaging nerves or muscle pull stops many from exercising a few days after an injury. But this is certainly not the case with Farhan Akhtar, who is determined enough to not miss a workout, even when he is injured.
In the video below, you can see Farhan performing a weight training exercise under the guidance of trainer Samir Rajoura. We are all aware of multiple health benefits of strength training or weight training. They help in improving body strength, lose body fat and gain muscle. It reduces risk of injury and back pain and also helps in enhancing mood and reducing stress.
But is it okay to exercise with an injury?
Under usual circumstances, it is advised that a person refrains from exercising for a few days. Even if you do begin exercising, it is advised that you take it slow. If you quickly begin exercising like you were before you got the injury, you may exert all your energy. This may make you weaker and prone to another injury. In case you feel while exercising, you should stop exercising at that very moment.
Pain while exercising is the signal that your body gives to tell you that you have gone too far or have overdone exercising. Rest and recovery are important aspects of exercising. Give time to your body to recover so that you can safely return to exercising.
Also, after an injury, you can do exercises which can help in improving your balance. Balance improving exercises can strengthen your core and this can reduce risks of any further injury.
Eat well and keep yourself hydrated. These two are essential prerequisites for recovery after an injury.
