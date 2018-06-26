7 Alkaline Foods To Remove Acid From Your Body
While some foods make your body more acidic, there are some foods which can remove acid from your body. These alkaline foods restore the pH balance and including them in your daily diet can promote better health conditions for you.
Alkaline foods restore the pH balance in your body
Your body needs a combination of acidic and alkaline foods to maintain the perfect balance. While your stomach needs to be acidic for proper digestion, it is important for your blood to be alkaline. But there are some foods which push you pH levels to the acidic side and result in the accumulation of toxins in the entire body. When the acid levels in your body increase, it leads to inflammation and messes with your overall health. It weakens your immune system and makes you more vulnerable to diseases. Yes, that's how risky acid can be for your body! While some foods make your body more acidic, there are some foods which can remove acid from your body. These alkaline foods restore the pH balance and including them in your daily diet can promote better health conditions for you.
Here's a list of 7 alkaline foods which will help you remove acid from your body. Take a look.
1. Almonds
Almonds and almost all other nuts are a rich source of nutrients and healthy fats and should be included in your daily diet. Almonds are alkaline in nature and promote your overall health as well. They improve your skin and hair quality, memory, muscle power, lower cholesterol levels and induce weight loss as well.
2. Cucumbers
Cucumbers have diuretic properties. They can naturally break uric acid and flush it out of your body. It keeps your body hydrated, eliminates toxins, cleanses and balances the acidic levels as well. Cucumbers also prevent acid crystallization in your body.
3. Cabbage
Folate and magnesium in cabbage are beneficial for your digestive system and immune system. It is also a rich source of fiber and promotes alkalinity at a cellular level in your body. It also helps your body fight cancer and induces weight loss as well.
4. Grapefruit
Grapefruit is a citrus fruit and is a powerhouse of health benefits. You may feel that it is acidic in nature, but grapefruits are alkaline in nature and have metabolism-boosting properties as well. It enriches your body with vitamin C which strengthens your immune system to a great extent. It also improves the alkaline levels in your body and prevents the accumulation of excess fat.
5. Lemons
Lemons are acidic in taste but are actually alkaline in nature. They are also a citrus fruit which is beneficial for your digestive system. It improves the pH levels in your body and cleanses your body inside out. Add fresh lemon juice to a glass of warm water and drink it every day to flush out excess acid from your body. It is widely used for quick and healthy weight loss.
6. Basil
Basil is touted to be the king of herbs and for a good reason. It is rich in vitamin K, C, calcium and omega 3 fatty acids as well. Basil is abundant in nutrients and helps you eliminate acid from your body naturally. This way it lowers your risk of kidney stones as well.
7. Cantaloupes
Cantaloupes are another sweet and healthy fruit. They are rich in vitamin B, beta carotene, phytochemicals and are alkaline in nature. Therefore, regular consumption of this fruit helps you restore your body's pH levels as well. The nutrients in this fruit helps your body flush out all the toxins accumulated within and reduce the risk of serious diseases.
