8 Foods That Cause Constipation For Sure
Did you know that even intaking caffeine leads to constipation?
Constipation is a common inconvenient and uncomfortable issue
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drinking large amount of alcohol can cause constipation
- Fried foods are also high on fat but low on fiber content.
- Coffee can cause constipation due to the high concentration of caffeine
Constipation is one of the most common and inconvenient digestive issues. It generally occurs when one has less than three bowel movements per week. It some cases, it can even become painful when the stool gets too hardened. Constipation can cause gas, back pain and even fatigue. In India, almost 14% of its urban citizens suffer from constipation. Here we have compiled a list of 8 foods that can be or become the cause of your constipation and you might not even know about it.
1. Dairy
Too much of the dairy products can cause constipation. Dairy products contain lactose which is one of the primary causes of indigestion and cause bloating and gas. Diary products are high in fat and slow down digestion process. It can even worsen your constipation. But you don't have to give up all the products of dairy to avoid constipation. Yogurt with probiotics can even provide relief against it.
2. Processed Food
Readymade meals are though a convenient way to get food, but they can also become a cause of constipation more often than you think. They are anyway less nutritious and low in fiber, which adds bulk to the stool and helps it move along. Even processed grains of white rice and white pasta can cause constipation and thus they should be replaced with whole grains. If you are already constipated, whole grain diets may provide you relief.
3. Under-ripe Bananas
Though ripe yellow bananas are great against constipation and help provide relief, the under ripe green bananas are actually very bad for digestion. They have a high tannins concentration which is an antioxidant and can cause or aggravate pre-existing constipation.
Also read: 10 Foods That Help You Keep Warm In Winter
4. Red Meat
Though it has a lot of protein and fat, red meat lacks in fiber content. It is especially harmful when red meat replaces your high fiber content vegetable intake. Also, adding to the low fiber content, the high fat content actually takes a longer time to be digested by the body. It can be beneficial to replace red meat with peas and beans in your diet.
5. Alcohol
Drinking large amount of alcohol can cause dehydration by excretion of high amount of bodily fluids through urine. It can also the process of digestion and can disrupt bowel movements which might lead to or worsen constipation. Ensure to keep yourself hydrated during the intake of alcohol.
Read also: Foods You Need To Cut Out To Lose Belly Fat
6. Fried Food
Just like the above mentioned foods, fried foods are also high on fat but low on fiber content. Replacement of vegetable and fruits by such kinds of foods will decrease your daily fiber intake and can risk you into having constipation.
7. Chocolate
The ginormous amount of fat present in chocolates can slow the process of digestion as it slows down muscle contraction, in turn slowing down the foods moving through the bowel. It can be fatal to people who suffer from the irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).
8. Caffeine
Even energy drinks and coffee can cause constipation due to the high concentration of caffeine present in them. It can keep the body from holding in water by getting rid of the bodily fluid through urine. Unlike the above mentioned food types, caffeine increases the bowel movements in a person and can even in some cases cause diarrhea.