Home »  Living Healthy »  If You Want To Lose Weight, Eat This Much Protein Daily

If You Want To Lose Weight, Eat This Much Protein Daily

Including protein in your diet can help in gaining lean muscle mass and burning more calories when at rest. But how much protein should you eat daily? Read here to know the answer.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Nov 30, 2018 01:53 IST
3-Min Read
Proteins can help controlling appetite

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. It is important to make your diet balanced with all nutrients
  2. Proteins can help you lose weight
  3. Eggs, dairy, lentils and chicken are common food sources of protein

An avid diet plan follower would know how important proteins are. Proteins are nutrients which are not only important for building muscles, but are extremely important for weight loss. However, it is important to know the right quantity of protein you must have every day. Because of its appetite controlling properties, a person might think that eating lots of protein will speed up weight loss. However, this does not stand true in as creating a balance of all nutrients is important to keep you healthy.

How protein you should eat every day to lose weight?

Studies have mentioned that people who consume 25 to 30% of their calories from lean protein are likely to lose more body fat. It may also help in burning more calories when at rest.


Overweight and obese women who include more proteins and dairy in their diet have been found to lose more body fat and gain lean muscle mass. Lean muscle mass burns more calories even when the body is at rest.

However, consumption of too many calories, even in the form of protein, will make you gain weight.

Also read: 5 Best Protein Powders You Must Include In Your Diet For Weight LossIt is thus important to understand proteins are as important as other vitamins and minerals. The ideal way to lose weight is by consuming a balanced diet in controlled portion size and regular exercise including a generous mix of both cardio and weight training exercises.

How much protein you should eat with exercise?

Of course, weight loss cannot be achieved without physical activity. And, proteins are a must for people who exercise. In fact, athletes need more protein than typical dieters. According to VeryWellFit, a person who is on food diets regularly needs 0.8 to 1 gm of protein per kg of body weight. People who exercise heavily, nearly 10 to 12 hours in a week, can increase protein intake by 1.2 to 1.7 gm of protein per kg of their body weight.

Eggs are a rich source of protein
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: This Protein-Rich Diet Can Help You Gain Weight: Other Healthy Ways To Help You Gain Weight

Do you need protein supplements?

Well, ideally, you should focus on including protein in your diet through food sources.

Food sources of protein

Following are the food sources of protein which can easily make up for your daily recommended intake of protein for weight loss

1. Eggs

2. Nuts

3. Chicken

4. Dairy products

5. Soy

6. Seafood

7. Nut butters

8. Beans

9. Tuna

10. Sunflower seeds

11. Sardines

12. Lentils

13. Oats

14. Amaranth

15. Pumpkin seeds

All of the aforementioned foods are nutritious, healthy and can help you gain muscle and lose weight.

As far as you are consuming them in the right quantities, you are getting sufficient protein along with other nutrients like calcium, iron, niacin and thiamin. You don't need protein supplements unless it is recommended to you by your doctor.

Also read: Can You Eat Proteins While On A Keto Diet? Top 5 Proteins To Eat On A Ketogenic Diet

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

