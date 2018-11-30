If You Want To Lose Weight, Eat This Much Protein Daily
Including protein in your diet can help in gaining lean muscle mass and burning more calories when at rest. But how much protein should you eat daily? Read here to know the answer.
Proteins can help controlling appetite
HIGHLIGHTS
- It is important to make your diet balanced with all nutrients
- Proteins can help you lose weight
- Eggs, dairy, lentils and chicken are common food sources of protein
An avid diet plan follower would know how important proteins are. Proteins are nutrients which are not only important for building muscles, but are extremely important for weight loss. However, it is important to know the right quantity of protein you must have every day. Because of its appetite controlling properties, a person might think that eating lots of protein will speed up weight loss. However, this does not stand true in as creating a balance of all nutrients is important to keep you healthy.
How protein you should eat every day to lose weight?
Studies have mentioned that people who consume 25 to 30% of their calories from lean protein are likely to lose more body fat. It may also help in burning more calories when at rest.
Overweight and obese women who include more proteins and dairy in their diet have been found to lose more body fat and gain lean muscle mass. Lean muscle mass burns more calories even when the body is at rest.
However, consumption of too many calories, even in the form of protein, will make you gain weight.
It is thus important to understand proteins are as important as other vitamins and minerals. The ideal way to lose weight is by consuming a balanced diet in controlled portion size and regular exercise including a generous mix of both cardio and weight training exercises.
How much protein you should eat with exercise?
Of course, weight loss cannot be achieved without physical activity. And, proteins are a must for people who exercise. In fact, athletes need more protein than typical dieters. According to VeryWellFit, a person who is on food diets regularly needs 0.8 to 1 gm of protein per kg of body weight. People who exercise heavily, nearly 10 to 12 hours in a week, can increase protein intake by 1.2 to 1.7 gm of protein per kg of their body weight.
Do you need protein supplements?
Well, ideally, you should focus on including protein in your diet through food sources.
Food sources of protein
Following are the food sources of protein which can easily make up for your daily recommended intake of protein for weight loss
1. Eggs
2. Nuts
3. Chicken
5. Soy
6. Seafood
7. Nut butters
8. Beans
9. Tuna
10. Sunflower seeds
11. Sardines
12. Lentils
13. Oats
14. Amaranth
15. Pumpkin seeds
All of the aforementioned foods are nutritious, healthy and can help you gain muscle and lose weight.
As far as you are consuming them in the right quantities, you are getting sufficient protein along with other nutrients like calcium, iron, niacin and thiamin. You don't need protein supplements unless it is recommended to you by your doctor.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
