7 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of A Stubborn Sun Tan
Expensive cosmetic products and creams can help you get rid of stubborn skin tan. But simple home remedies against sun tan can be much easier to afford.
Sun tan is an inevitable part of the summer season
HIGHLIGHTS
- Lactic acid in buttermilk will help you shed the upper layer of your skin
- An enzyme in orange peels can ease hyper pigmentation
- The cooling effect of cucumber will help you fight sun tan naturally
Here are 7 simple home remedies which can help you get rid of stubborn sun tan naturally.
1. Buttermilk
If you dealing with stubborn sun tan, apply some buttermilk on your skin. Lactic acid in buttermilk will help you shed the upper layer of your skin, the epidermis, naturally. This will help you reveal fresh skin and allow it to breathe freely. Research shows that skin treated with lactic acid contains lower deposits of melanin. It also helps you boost collagen levels which improve skin elasticity.
2. Turmeric paste
Since the ancient times, turmeric has been used as powerful ingredient to improve skin tone. Curcumin, an active compound in turmeric can help you inhibit melanin production. Take some turmeric powder and add yogurt and water to it to prepare a paste. Apply it on your skin to improve elasticity and protect your skin against the UV rays of the sun. Let it dry and then scrub it gently and wash it off. Repeat this twice a week to get rid of stubborn sun tan naturally.
Also read: Benefits Of Turmeric: Use This Magical Golden Spice For Easing Arthritis Pain
3. Honey, orange and yogurt mask
The peels of bitter oranges can be very effective in terms of removing stubborn skin tan. An enzyme in its peels can boost the production of melanin and ease hyperpigmentation. Grind some dried peels of bitter orange and combine it with honey and yogurt to prepare a smooth paste. Apply it on your skin and allow it to rest, now peel off this mask. Repeat this twice a week and it will help you get rid of sun tan naturally.
4. Crushed watermelon
Glutathione in watermelons is an antioxidant which boosts the production of melanin in the body. Research shows that the oral and topical use of crushed watermelon can be quite helpful in removing stubborn skin tan naturally. Crush a little watermelon and scrub it on your skin for best results.
Also read: Weight Loss: Do Watermelons Help?
5. Oatmeal, buttermilk and honey
Buttermilk and honey have already proved their abilities when it comes to removing stubborn sun tan. But there's one new ingredient in this remedy, and that is oatmeal. Mixing colloidal oats with a little honey and buttermilk can help you prepare a pack which removes sun tan and yet helps your skin retain its moisture. Mix the three ingredients and apply it on your skin. Scrub it well and then wash it off. Repeat this twice a week for desired results.
Also read: Raw Honey VS Regular Honey: Which One Is Healthier For You?
6. Sandalwood powder and rose water
Sandalwood powder and rose water pack is a very helpful remedy when it comes to removing stubborn sun tan. All you need to do is mix these two ingredients to prepare a paste of smooth consistency. Freeze it for 10 minutes and then apply it on your face. Wash it off once the paste dries out.
7. Cucumber and lemon juice
The cooling effect of cucumber juice and the bleaching properties of lemon juice will help you fight stubborn sun tan naturally. All you need to do is mix cucumber juice with two teaspoons of lemon juice and apply it on your face. Let it rest for 10 minutes and then wash it off. Bleaching properties of lemon will help in lightening your skin tone and the cooling properties of cucumber will help in soothing sunburn effects.
Also read: If You Are Drinking Lemon Water To Lose Weight, Here's What You Need To Know
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.