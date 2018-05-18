5 Ways To Protect Your Skin From Sun Damage
Despite the knowledge of the harmful effects of the sun on our skin, most of us end up feeling too lazy to protect ourselves. We have compiled a list of the 5 best ways of protecting the skin against the damaging effects of the sun.
Even mild sunburns, one which leaves your skin with a few red marks, are dangerous
Summer season is here! Who wouldn't want to hit the beach during this time of the year! From playing volley ball to taking a relaxing sun bath; summer activities are just what we look forward too. However, it is wise to not get too carried away by the intriguing idea of spending too much time in the sun. Unlike winter, when it gives you vitamin D, the sun may just end up giving you dark spots, signs of ageing and worst, skin cancer! Yes, that's how damaging the sun can get during summer. But despite the knowledge of the potential harmful effects of the sun on our skin, most of us end up feeling too lazy to protect our skin. We agree that it is technically not possible to avoid the sun completely, but there are always ways to control sun exposure. Remember that even mild sunburns, one which leaves your skin with a few red marks, are dangerous. So it's time to keep laziness behind and take a few steps to protect your skin from sun damage. Remember that protecting the skin against sun damage has much more to itself than applying sunscreen.
We have compiled a list of the 5 best ways which can help you protect your skin against sun damage. Take a look.
1. Cover up
Skin cancer is more prevalent than you are aware of, thanks to the laziness which prevents us from protecting ourselves from the sun. There are a number of ways by which you can protect your skin from the damaging effects of the UV rays of the sun. The rays are more intense from 10am to 4pm. During these hours, try to avoid going outside. Or, if you need to go out, cover yourself properly. Wear a scarf to cover your face and neck, glasses to cover your eyes. Skin Cancer Foundation says that dark colored and tight materials can absorb UV rays of the sun more easily.
2. Apply sunscreen more often
Doctors say that sunscreens should be applied more often for results. Apply it once before leaving the house; then keep repeating this after three hours throughout the day. Sunscreen should be applied five times a day for best results. Before going to bed, wash your face with a safe face wash. Besides this, apply a lip balm of SPF 15 regularly. The UV rays of the sun wouldn't spare your lips.
3. Protect other parts of your body
Most of the time, the face and hands are focused on for protection from the sun. However, this is not the ideal way to go about it. Instead, you must focus on all other parts of your body as well, for example, your ears, hairline, chest and nose as well. The Skin Cancer Foundation says that most of the skin cancer cases take place on these parts. Apply a sunscreen of SFP 15 to protect these parts from sun damage.
4. Avoid sunbathing
We know that sunbathing helps you get that excellent tan, but trust us, it is just attractive to look at and in terms of your health, is won't do any good. There is no such thing as healthy tan. And for the fair-skinned, sunbathing is probably the last thing they must try. You may not get tan, but you might get sunburned. If you still wish to go for sunbathing, allow your skin to produce protective melanin and then go for it.
5. Protect your eyes
The first signs of ageing appear around your eyes. This is why the skin around the eyes needs more hydration and more protection as compared to other parts of your face. Wear sunglasses when you step out of your home, broader sunglasses should be preferred. They protect the skin around your eyes more efficiently.
