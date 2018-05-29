Turmeric: Use This Magical Golden Spice For Easing Arthritis Pain
Curcumin in turmeric is the compound which has multiple benefits for arthritis pain. It has the ability to reduce arthritis pain and improve joint health as well. There are three ways of using turmeric for arthritis pains; eat, drink or topical application.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Do not use turmeric if you are on blood-thinning medication
- Turmeric can be eaten or applied topically for arthritis pain
Turmeric, probably the most popular spices present in Indian cuisine, is blessed with a plethora of health benefits. This bright-yellow colored spice is also known as Indian saffron and has been used for thousands of years for healing purposes. The anti-inflammatory properties of this little spice can be beneficial for healing external and internal health problems. One such health issue is arthritis. Yes, multiple studies have vouched for the benefits of this rhizome for treating joint disorders like arthritis. Curcumin in turmeric is the compound which has multiple benefits for arthritis pain. It has the ability to reduce arthritis pain and improve joint health as well. There are basically three ways of using turmeric for arthritis pains; eat, drink or topical application. However, this natural remedy is not meant for everyone. You must not use turmeric for arthritis pain if you are:
- On blood-thinning medication
- Allergic to turmeric
- Suffering from iron deficiency
- Pregnant or lactating
- Dealing with infertility
- On anti-diabetic medication
- Dealing with gastroesophageal reflux disease
- Prone to kidney or gallstones
- If you are not dealing with any of the above conditions, you are good to use turmeric for arthritis pains.
Here's a list of the best techniques of using turmeric for arthritis pain:
1. Turmeric tea
Drinking turmeric tea is a great way to give your taste buds a little treat and mitigate arthritis pain as well. All you need to do is boil a cup of water and add a teaspoon of turmeric to it. Now add some grated ginger and a teaspoon of honey to enhance the taste. Bring it to boil and then simmer for five minutes. The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric and ginger help you get rid of swelling and stiffness in the joints due to arthritis. Drink this twice a day and you will notice the improvement in just a week. Regular consumption of this drink will help you reduce arthritis symptoms in the long-run.
2. Turmeric paste using coconut oil
If the idea of consuming turmeric does not sound very appealing, you can try preparing a paste and apply it on the affected areas. That may help you too. Turmeric is absorbed in the skin easily and it starts healing the problematic areas in no time. All you need to do is mix one tablespoon of turmeric powder with some coconut oil or water, prepare a paste and apply it on the affected areas. Coconut oil should be preferred though. Apply the paste and let it sit for three hours then wash it with warm water. Applying this paste twice or thrice a week can help you get relief from arthritis pain in just two weeks.
3. Turmeric paste using water
You can also prepare a turmeric paste using water. This one, however, should be of a thicker consistency as compared to the coconut oil paste. Heat half a cup of water and add a quarter of a cup of turmeric to it. Cook this one medium heat till it is thick. Continue stirring so that the mixture does not burn. This mixture can be stored in your refrigerator for a month. Apply it on the affected areas, leave it on for 15 minutes and then wash it off. Apply it twice daily to see improvement in your joints.
Here are some additional tips to help you deal with arthritis pain in a better way.
1. Increase your magnesium intake for better bone health
2. Practice moderate exercises for your joints
3. Try to maintain a healthy BMI
4. Get enough sleep
5. Keep alternating in hot and cold therapies for your joints
6. Eat cruciferous vegetables like Brussels sprouts, broccoli and cabbage. They help in reducing arthritis symptoms.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.